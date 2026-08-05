Matt Damon's Daughter Isabella Is His Harshest Critic: 'Looking For Ammunition All The Time'

In 1997, Matt Damon played the genius Will Hunting in the aptly titled "Good Will Hunting," which he also co-wrote with his best pal Ben Affleck. Along with being a once-in-a-generation mind, Damon's character also had a talent for putting people down, most famously with the line "How do you like them apples?" Damon and Affleck drew from their own upbringing in Boston to shape the characters, suggesting that the sharp wits of their characters came directly from them. Apparently, the ability to cut someone down to size with a simple sentence is something Damon has passed on to at least one of his children. According to the star, the second of Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon's four daughters, Isabella, is always ready to cut into her dad's ego with a well-timed comedic insult.

Damon has admitted that Isabella isn't interested in any of his movies unless they get bad reviews. Damon told E! News, "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it. If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass ... She's looking for ammunition all the time." Damon even opened up to his "Odyssey" co-star Zendaya during a game on MTV UK. Damon revealed one truly cutting remark Isabella made at his expense. He went on to explain, "I made a movie called 'The Great Wall' ... She keeps talking about this movie 'The Wall,' and I'm like, 'Isabella, it's called 'The Great Wall,' and she's like, 'Dad, there's nothing great about that movie.' So she is a very tough critic."