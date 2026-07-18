Matt Damon And His Daughters Are Big Fans Of This Juicy Reality TV Show
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have four daughters ranging in age from their late 20s to their mid-teens, as of writing. While Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, and Stella Damon definitely live lavish lives that are hard to relate to for many, the "Good Will Hunting" star told Amy Poehler on her podcast, "Good Hang," about a relatable ritual his daughters have — watching reality TV dating shows. During that July 2026 appearance, Damon said he recently joined them to watch "Love Island" with family friends when they came across a new show that he was amused by: "Temptation Island."
"It did not disappoint," Damon said, laughing about the show, which follows couples who are struggling in their relationships to an island resort, where they then separate from each other and meet single potential partners, testing the strength of their bond. The show has been on and off for many years. It premiered in 2001 on Fox and is now in its second season on Netflix.
"They bring in ... the hot singles and all the guys come in and like, rip their shirts off and they're like, 'You made a mistake bringing her here, bro,'" Damon explained to Poehler, cracking up. When Poehler said she wanted to see for herself, Damon warned her he didn't know how long she'd last. He, his daughters, and their friends watched one full episode of the show before it was time to visit another island via their TV screen. "We were howling," Damon recalled, laughing as he and Poehler discussed how ridiculous it was for any of the 20-something contestants to think their relationships could survive the show.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's love story is pretty unbelievable, too
Matt Damon might have a point about the young couples on "Temptation Island" not understanding what a long-lasting relationship requires. He and his wife Luciana Barroso are still one of Hollywood's hottest couples and, at the time of his "Good Hang" interview, are going strong after over 20 years of marriage. Their meet cute could've come straight out of a movie script, so he might want to leave room to believe in unbelievable love stories. He was filming a movie on location in Miami (which was originally supposed to be set in Hawaii) and the crew persuaded him to go out for a drink one night. Barroso just happened to be his bartender. "I literally saw her across a crowded room," he said in 2011 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Eight years and four kids later, that's my life. And so I don't know how else ... our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."
Damon's daughters are growing up so fast that he told Amy Poehler two of them already live on their own. He's only ever been a girl dad and he loves it. "They're just amazing. They're my favorite people," he said on "Good Hang." He explained that growing up, he only had a brother. "It was just a side of the human experience that I just didn't have access to," he added, which changed when he married Luciana and became a stepfather and father. "It's just been beautiful," he said of raising his daughters.