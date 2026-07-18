Matt Damon And His Daughters Are Big Fans Of This Juicy Reality TV Show

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have four daughters ranging in age from their late 20s to their mid-teens, as of writing. While Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, and Stella Damon definitely live lavish lives that are hard to relate to for many, the "Good Will Hunting" star told Amy Poehler on her podcast, "Good Hang," about a relatable ritual his daughters have — watching reality TV dating shows. During that July 2026 appearance, Damon said he recently joined them to watch "Love Island" with family friends when they came across a new show that he was amused by: "Temptation Island."

"It did not disappoint," Damon said, laughing about the show, which follows couples who are struggling in their relationships to an island resort, where they then separate from each other and meet single potential partners, testing the strength of their bond. The show has been on and off for many years. It premiered in 2001 on Fox and is now in its second season on Netflix.

"They bring in ... the hot singles and all the guys come in and like, rip their shirts off and they're like, 'You made a mistake bringing her here, bro,'" Damon explained to Poehler, cracking up. When Poehler said she wanted to see for herself, Damon warned her he didn't know how long she'd last. He, his daughters, and their friends watched one full episode of the show before it was time to visit another island via their TV screen. "We were howling," Damon recalled, laughing as he and Poehler discussed how ridiculous it was for any of the 20-something contestants to think their relationships could survive the show.