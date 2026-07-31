Ben Affleck Follows In BFF Matt Damon's Footsteps With Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Victory

Clearly Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding were a winning pair. Interestingly, they had never met before sitting down in front of host Jimmy Kimmel on the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" stage. "We were kind of an arranged marriage," Ding joked in the interview with USA Today. Yet, he noted, "It's good to have different areas of expertise." One way they were particularly well-balanced? Nerves. "I feel like I was quite nervous towards the end because it's a lot of money," Ding explained, adding, "I think that Ben was maybe a little more decisive towards the end. He was talking and getting us to move, where perhaps I would've just sat there for a while and been immobilized by indecision."

While Affleck and Ding may not have known each other prior, they made for a terrific team. Now, if they ever decided to do a star-studded "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" episode featuring past winners, we'd love to see Affleck team up with Matt Damon. After all, the actors aren't shy about how much they cherish their relationship. And, since they became friends as kids and even spent time as roommates in the '90s, they definitely have enough of a bond to help them work together to win big.