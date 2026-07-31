Ben Affleck Follows In BFF Matt Damon's Footsteps With Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Victory
Ben Affleck can officially add some brand new bragging rights to his many accolades. Affleck teamed up with Jamie Ding, who is known for winning an impressive 31 consecutive episodes of "Jeopardy," for an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." The dynamic duo landed the big win. And, now, Affleck has joined the ranks alongside his BFF Matt Damon.
A year ago, Damon landed the $1 million prize on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" while teamed up with another "Jeopardy" legend, Ken Jennings. Damon earned the prize money for his charity Water.org. Now, Affleck is following in his longtime pal's footsteps. Affleck and Ding scored the top prize after correctly answering that "Spaghetti and Meatball" were not, in fact, the names of turkeys U.S. presidents have pardoned on Thanksgiving. Now, $1 million is going to the nonprofit organization Affleck co-founded over a decade ago, the Eastern Congo Initiative. "For the past 17 years, Eastern Congo Initiative has funded more than 100 Congolese organizations helping local leaders build lasting solutions," Affleck told USA Today in a statement about his big win, noting, "It has been a privilege to watch them create a more peaceful, prosperous, and hopeful future for eastern Congo." He also joked, "And it was a great honor to ride Jamie's coattails all the way."
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon should team up for another episode
Clearly Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding were a winning pair. Interestingly, they had never met before sitting down in front of host Jimmy Kimmel on the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" stage. "We were kind of an arranged marriage," Ding joked in the interview with USA Today. Yet, he noted, "It's good to have different areas of expertise." One way they were particularly well-balanced? Nerves. "I feel like I was quite nervous towards the end because it's a lot of money," Ding explained, adding, "I think that Ben was maybe a little more decisive towards the end. He was talking and getting us to move, where perhaps I would've just sat there for a while and been immobilized by indecision."
While Affleck and Ding may not have known each other prior, they made for a terrific team. Now, if they ever decided to do a star-studded "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" episode featuring past winners, we'd love to see Affleck team up with Matt Damon. After all, the actors aren't shy about how much they cherish their relationship. And, since they became friends as kids and even spent time as roommates in the '90s, they definitely have enough of a bond to help them work together to win big.