Action Star Jason Statham Shows Off His Softer Dad Side In Sweet Family Photo

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.

If you mainly know Jason Statham from his movies, you probably wouldn't picture him as a sweet and soft family guy. Nevertheless, that's exactly what he looked like in the Instagram carousel his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, shared for his birthday on July 26. Specifically, there was this adorable snapshot of their two children, Jack and Isabella, cuddled up on his chest while on a boat (left), along with another of Statham carrying young Isabella in his arms as Jack leads them up some stairs (right).

"Happy birthday to our favourite guy," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post. "Our number one. The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe."

Among the cute family-centric photos are also some sweet pics of Huntington-Whiteley and Statham looking cozy, suggesting supposed signs their relationship wouldn't last are not as big of a deal as they once seemed. The couple still has not walked down the aisle but as the model once said, marriage "is not a huge priority" for them when compared to work and raising their kids (via Extra). Indeed, based on the photos, the kids and having a close family bond appear to be the central focus of Statham and Huntington-Whiteley's life.