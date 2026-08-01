Action Star Jason Statham Shows Off His Softer Dad Side In Sweet Family Photo
Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.
If you mainly know Jason Statham from his movies, you probably wouldn't picture him as a sweet and soft family guy. Nevertheless, that's exactly what he looked like in the Instagram carousel his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, shared for his birthday on July 26. Specifically, there was this adorable snapshot of their two children, Jack and Isabella, cuddled up on his chest while on a boat (left), along with another of Statham carrying young Isabella in his arms as Jack leads them up some stairs (right).
"Happy birthday to our favourite guy," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post. "Our number one. The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe."
Among the cute family-centric photos are also some sweet pics of Huntington-Whiteley and Statham looking cozy, suggesting supposed signs their relationship wouldn't last are not as big of a deal as they once seemed. The couple still has not walked down the aisle but as the model once said, marriage "is not a huge priority" for them when compared to work and raising their kids (via Extra). Indeed, based on the photos, the kids and having a close family bond appear to be the central focus of Statham and Huntington-Whiteley's life.
Jason Statham is the 'softie' parent in his relationship with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Much has been made of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's age gap, but so far, they appear to be doing well as a couple. As far as parenting their two kids goes, Statham said in a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood that he's "a big softie" and joked that he sometimes "gets told off for being too soft" with their son Jack. He then elaborated that his mom was the parent who provided "structure" while he was growing up, implying that Huntington-Whiteley is the one setting the limits. Given the common "girl dad" stereotype, Statham is probably even softer with his daughter Isabella.
Time with the kids is non-negotiable for Huntington-Whiteley, who's undergone a complete evolution since her teen years. She told The Telegraph in 2024 she tries to make sure she's present for bedtime, breakfast, and school drop off. Though she and Statham are often away for work, she added that she hopes their daughter sees her working as a source of inspiration. "I look at my life and I kind of think I'm there," she explained. "I hope, as she grows up, that I can be a role model for her achieving whatever it is that she may want to."