What Hallmark Stars Emilie Ullerup & Kristoffer Polaha's Relationship Is Like When The Cameras Aren't On

We've watched some of our favorite Hallmark stars fall in love on-screen again and again. Hallmark fan-favorites Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha, in fact, appeared opposite each other a decade apart in two Hallmark movies that are totally worth your time. With a background like that, it's safe to guess the pair has an interesting relationship off-screen. Based on how they talk about each other, it's really no surprise they've played love interests twice — and we are ready to see them do it for a third time (fingers crossed).

Polaha and Ullerup played the leads in "Hearts of Christmas" in 2016 and both actors starred in other Hallmark flicks in the decade that followed. Yet, when Ullerup was approached to play the leading lady in "Missing the Boat" with Polaha 10 years later, she told Celeb Secrets, "I was excited but also nervous... like, ten years, who knows?" Luckily, it was like no time had passed at all. "But honestly, within two seconds of seeing each other again, it was just so easy," she added. "He feels like family, but we still have chemistry."

Filming together in Bulgaria made things especially fun. "Every night we'd go out for dinner — our co-stars Amy Pemberton and Trey Warner, our producers, our director — all of us just hit it off," Ullerup said, noting, "It felt like family."