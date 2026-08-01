What Hallmark Stars Emilie Ullerup & Kristoffer Polaha's Relationship Is Like When The Cameras Aren't On
We've watched some of our favorite Hallmark stars fall in love on-screen again and again. Hallmark fan-favorites Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha, in fact, appeared opposite each other a decade apart in two Hallmark movies that are totally worth your time. With a background like that, it's safe to guess the pair has an interesting relationship off-screen. Based on how they talk about each other, it's really no surprise they've played love interests twice — and we are ready to see them do it for a third time (fingers crossed).
Polaha and Ullerup played the leads in "Hearts of Christmas" in 2016 and both actors starred in other Hallmark flicks in the decade that followed. Yet, when Ullerup was approached to play the leading lady in "Missing the Boat" with Polaha 10 years later, she told Celeb Secrets, "I was excited but also nervous... like, ten years, who knows?" Luckily, it was like no time had passed at all. "But honestly, within two seconds of seeing each other again, it was just so easy," she added. "He feels like family, but we still have chemistry."
Filming together in Bulgaria made things especially fun. "Every night we'd go out for dinner — our co-stars Amy Pemberton and Trey Warner, our producers, our director — all of us just hit it off," Ullerup said, noting, "It felt like family."
Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha had a blast filming their second movie together
It certainly would have been interesting for Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha to reunite on any movie. Yet, "Missing the Boat" was a particularly special filming experience for the old Hallmark star friends. "It's high-energy stakes throughout the movie, which is what makes it so fun," Ullerup told Celeb Secrets. According to her, "We're just out there having a lot of fun — bigger characters, bigger stakes," while noting, "It felt like a really nice throwback to movies I grew up on."
Ahead of the film's January 2026 premiere, Ullerup shared a photo on Instagram of her and Polaha having a blast on set. In the caption, she declared making this movie "one of my favorite experiences to date." And apparently the feeling was mutual. Polaha commented, "Every single day was a joy and a blessing making this film."
Polaha also gave his co-star special praise. "What an experience it was making this movie with you and I think you're gonna [give] Lucile Ball a run for her money with this performance," he shared. "Fitting we get to celebrate 10 years in hallmark together! You were my first Christmas [movie] co-star." Evidently, this pairing was a match made in heaven on-screen and off — or, should we say, a match made in Hallmark?