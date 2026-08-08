Throwback Pic Of Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest On Their Wedding Day Is So Adorable
The following article discusses alcohol and drug addiction.
Jamie Lee Curtis knew she was going to marry Christopher Guest the second she first laid eyes on him. That she'd only seen a photo of him in an issue of Rolling Stone for his movie "This is Spinal Tap" didn't stop Curtis from believing they were meant to be together, and before long, she proved it. The actor first tried to contact her crush through his agent. When that didn't work out, an unplanned sighting at a restaurant made all the difference. Just months afterward, Curtis and Guest were walking down the aisle. Seeing the couple on their wedding day in the below photo shared to X, the love they share is almost radiating out of the photo. Curtis and Guest looked deeply into each other's eyes, the smiles on their faces showing a mix of excitement, joy, and maybe a little nervousness.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest were married on December 18, 1984.
The coolest old school photos: https://t.co/Pgcn2bknZu pic.twitter.com/Fe8RNTq03X
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 12, 2026
Curtis may have known she would marry Guest, but she may not have expected the marriage to last long. One tragedy Curtis has faced is her famous parents' bitter divorce when she was a child. She referred to herself as "the product of 13 divorces" on Instagram in 2022, adding, " ... I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" But the "Halloween" star knows what makes her marriage work, telling Good Housekeeping in 2018, "My husband and I are opposites. ... We don't listen to the same radio station, we don't read the same paper, we don't go to bed at the same time. But we read the same history books" (via People). As for the Rolling Stone photo of Guest that kicked things off, in an interview with The Guardian in 2016, the man himself confirmed that the couple proudly displays it in their home.
The secret to Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest's marriage is, surprisingly, hate
Every marriage goes through highs and lows, and it is no different for Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest. And while Curtis' explanation for why their marriage has lasted so long when so many of their Hollywood peers can't make it work may sound odd, the four decades of results are hard to argue with. Talking to Entertainment Tonight in at the Emmys in 2024, Curtis credited her over 40 years of marriage to " ... perseverance, patience, gentleness, and a really good dose of hatred. ... You're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to then cause you to make some choice that you're gonna regret, I think that's really the secret."
Curtis and Guest have worked through their fair share of bumps in the marriage road. The former horror movie scream queen turned Oscar-winning actor quietly hid her dependence on opiates and alcohol from her husband for years, but with his support, and the help of a fellow actor, she was able to take control of her addiction. In 2024, she celebrated a quarter century of being clean. It's her recovery that she also credits for keeping her marriage going, telling Entertainment Tonight, "If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change," before explaining that it is understanding that things will change — things will get better — as long as you stick it out. That kind of thinking has worked for both Curtis and Guest (who have been together for over forty years and raised two daughters), and has also set them up for many more years together.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).