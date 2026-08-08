Throwback Pic Of Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest On Their Wedding Day Is So Adorable

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Jamie Lee Curtis knew she was going to marry Christopher Guest the second she first laid eyes on him. That she'd only seen a photo of him in an issue of Rolling Stone for his movie "This is Spinal Tap" didn't stop Curtis from believing they were meant to be together, and before long, she proved it. The actor first tried to contact her crush through his agent. When that didn't work out, an unplanned sighting at a restaurant made all the difference. Just months afterward, Curtis and Guest were walking down the aisle. Seeing the couple on their wedding day in the below photo shared to X, the love they share is almost radiating out of the photo. Curtis and Guest looked deeply into each other's eyes, the smiles on their faces showing a mix of excitement, joy, and maybe a little nervousness.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest were married on December 18, 1984. The coolest old school photos: https://t.co/Pgcn2bknZu pic.twitter.com/Fe8RNTq03X — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) May 12, 2026

Curtis may have known she would marry Guest, but she may not have expected the marriage to last long. One tragedy Curtis has faced is her famous parents' bitter divorce when she was a child. She referred to herself as "the product of 13 divorces" on Instagram in 2022, adding, " ... I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" But the "Halloween" star knows what makes her marriage work, telling Good Housekeeping in 2018, "My husband and I are opposites. ... We don't listen to the same radio station, we don't read the same paper, we don't go to bed at the same time. But we read the same history books" (via People). As for the Rolling Stone photo of Guest that kicked things off, in an interview with The Guardian in 2016, the man himself confirmed that the couple proudly displays it in their home.