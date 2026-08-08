The Celeb Who Third-Wheeled On Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart's First Date & Takes 'Credit' For Their Romance

If anyone had predicted a couple of decades ago that Han Solo and Ally McBeal would become one of Hollywood's best love stories, you'd have heard the collective laughter from space. Yet despite Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's sizable age gap, the two have made their relationship work since they met at the 2002 Golden Globes. Though Flockhart was initially hesitant, once they began talking after the ceremony, "I was really charmed by him," she recalls (per The New York Times). But their first actual date might not have gone anywhere if not for one of Flockhart's "Ally" costars.

In a 2019 appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (seen here on YouTube), James Marsden revealed, "I was [Flockhart's] third wheel on her first date with Harrison Ford." The actress asked Marsden to come along on the dinner invite just in case things got uncomfortable. The dinner stretched into drinks with a few other guests at Ford's house, and Flockhart again asked Marsden to join them. Despite his misgivings — "I don't want to have my a** kicked by Han Solo" — Marsden couldn't resist staying: "As a fan, it was too good. I was like, 'Oh, I can't leave. You need me here, right?'"

Marsden is proud to have been part of the beginning of what blossomed into a June 2010 union. (Prior to this, Ford's relationship history included two short-lived marriages.) "I'm taking credit for that," he told the host. "Really. Thank God I was there." He suspects Ford might not recognize him today, but Corden assured him otherwise: "I got a feeling he would absolutely remember you as the weird guy who went on his first date with his longest relationship."