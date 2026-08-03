Prince William And Kate Middleton's Kids Look More Grown Up Than Ever On Scotland Visit

This was the first time Prince William and Kate Middleton have traveled to Scotland with the whole family in tow. Based on photos, they seemed to enjoy the outing, and royal watchers clearly enjoy seeing the children looking so grown up and so much like their famous relatives.

One photo of Prince George and Prince Louis chatting during the game made the rounds on X. "George looks like [his grandmother Princess] Diana there," one user pointed out. "George sometimes has facial expressions so much like Diana. It's fleeting but it's there. He also reminds me of King George with his expressions and his reserved nature," another person added.

"Wow! George looks SO MUCH like William here," an X user commented on a tweet showing all three of the Wales kids at the event. "Beautiful kids!!!They've grown so fast," another user wrote. "Wow they've seemed to have matured in a matter of days," noted someone else. Suffice it to say, the young princes and princess are inching toward adulthood, and it seems to have snuck up on royal fans. It will surely be fascinating to see what the next decade brings for the young royals.