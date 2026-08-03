Prince William And Kate Middleton's Kids Look More Grown Up Than Ever On Scotland Visit
It feels like just yesterday that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was showing off her babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. Yet, seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis today reminds us how fast time flies. On August 1, the Wales family was photographed at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland and it was hard to ignore how grown up Kate Middleton's three children are looking these days.
William, Prince of Wales, joined Kate, 13-year-old George, 11-year-old Charlotte, and 8-year-old Louis for a day out with the whole family. George is officially a teen, making his first big public outing since his 13th birthday on July 22. And his teenager status was definitely noticeable. He looked dapper in a Ralph Lauren button-down shirt while putting his towering height on display, looking nearly as tall as his 5-foot-8-inch mother, who was almost surely wearing heels. Furthermore, while we've known for years that Charlotte inherited her mom's good hair gene, it's now clearer than ever that she's growing up to look just like Kate.
The kids have plenty of royal family resemblance
This was the first time Prince William and Kate Middleton have traveled to Scotland with the whole family in tow. Based on photos, they seemed to enjoy the outing, and royal watchers clearly enjoy seeing the children looking so grown up and so much like their famous relatives.
One photo of Prince George and Prince Louis chatting during the game made the rounds on X. "George looks like [his grandmother Princess] Diana there," one user pointed out. "George sometimes has facial expressions so much like Diana. It's fleeting but it's there. He also reminds me of King George with his expressions and his reserved nature," another person added.
"Wow! George looks SO MUCH like William here," an X user commented on a tweet showing all three of the Wales kids at the event. "Beautiful kids!!!They've grown so fast," another user wrote. "Wow they've seemed to have matured in a matter of days," noted someone else. Suffice it to say, the young princes and princess are inching toward adulthood, and it seems to have snuck up on royal fans. It will surely be fascinating to see what the next decade brings for the young royals.