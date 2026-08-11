What Cosby Show Alum Phylicia Rashad Looks Like Today

Phylicia Rashad started acting in the '70s, but she got her big break on "The Cosby Show" in 1984. The Texas-born actor's portrayal of Clair Huxtable captivated audiences because Clair wasn't just a loving mother; she was also a debonair career woman. Not to mention she and her on-screen daughter Denise were TV fashion icons. Rashad's outfits as Clair Huxtable usually incorporated visually stimulating patterns, and her hair always framed her oval-shaped face. The actor continued to work on screen and on the stage after "The Cosby Show" ended in 1992, and Rashad had quite the stunning transformation.

In July 2026, Rashad spoke at the opening event for the International Black Theatre Festival in North Carolina. The actor looked amazing in a dark purple long-sleeve dress. Her gray micro braids were pulled up in a high ponytail, which showed off the beauty of her face at 78 years old. Rashad's bone structure looked slightly softer than it did during her "Cosby Show" days. However, her skin was remarkably smooth, and the only lines she had were on her forehead and the sides of her mouth.