Brittany Mahomes' Worst-Dressed Game Day Moments Of All Time
Brittany Mahomes could never be accused of not being a supportive wife. She is always at the Kansas City Chiefs football games to cheer on her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes — and her outfits are often a bold combination of the team's red and gold colors. However, they don't always work for her. Throughout the years as a WAG, Mahomes has sported totally stylish outfits and fashion flops on game days, and the worst-dressed moments stand out the most.
Bold colors that didn't pay off, jackets that didn't match the vibe, and a pair of fuzzy sherpa pants have all made Brittany look less than her best at a Chiefs game. That doesn't mean she doesn't have style sense. After all, just look at how drop-dead gorgeous she was at a July 2026 wedding, and she has definitely had some head-turning Super Bowl looks!
Still, there's only so much you can do with a combo of red, gold, and white, so we don't blame Brittany for her swings and misses (still, maybe she could use this as a learning moment?). We can't help but cringe looking back at some of Brittany's worst-dressed sideline moments.
Brittany Mahomes' super fluffy sherpa pants looked weird on game day
There's no doubt it was cold at a December 2024 Chiefs game, but that doesn't excuse the Sherpa pants that Brittany Mahomes sported. In pictures of the 'fit on Instagram, Mahomes paired wide-legged sherpa jeans with a white knit sweater, and it seemed totally out of place. Is she hiding as a sheep? Wishing she were still in bed? Even her cool, long white coat, which was customized with Patrick Mahomes' number 15 and the names of their children, couldn't save this look.
A hoodie dress with lacy tights perfect for the club
Look, we get it. Dressing for a maternity bump isn't easy, so we do have to give Brittany Mahomes credit for that. However, this outfit from a December 2020 game, when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling, was totally confusing. She paired a tight black hoodie dress — featuring "Mahomes" written across the hem — with lacy black tights and over-the-knee heeled boots, as if she was going straight from the football game to a club.
Brittany Mahomes' odd crop top and tie-dye pants moment
Normally, Brittany Mahomes is a pro at pairing Chiefs colors for her game day outfit, but this look from an October 2021 game missed the mark. She wore a low-cut, crop-top white sweater with gold striped jeans and white cowgirl boots. It's clear she was trying to go bold, but it just looked odd, and fans agreed. "What the heck are you wearing? It looks like your parent's drapes!" one person commented on Instagram. Another wrote, "Hire a stylist. Please."
Brittany Mahomes' maternity fashion missed the mark again
Brittany Mahomes' maternity style didn't seem to get much better when she was pregnant with her second-born child, Bronze. At an October 2022 game, Brittany wore a red Versace bodysuit underneath white pants and tennis shoes, with a tiny yellow purse. Her pants had an elastic waist to fit over her bump, but the rest of the pants looked strange, rolled up at the bottoms with strings hanging down at the sides and random zippers all over. "The pants ... Nope!" one person commented on Instagram. Another wrote, "Those pants look ridiculous!!!"
Mahomes' red leather monstrosity
Brittany Mahomes may have been going for fiery-hot with a red leather outfit at an October 2024 game, but we would have preferred if she set this outfit on fire instead. The shiny red leather jacket and tight leather pants just looked tacky, not to mention awkward and uncomfortable to watch an entire football game in. "Plastic suit???" one person commented on Instagram with laughing face emojis. Another person made fun of her, writing, "No matter how hard she tries, it just doesn't work."
Jorts are better for at-home viewing
When Brittany Mahomes went to the first Chiefs game of the 2025 season in August, she shared photos on Instagram with her kids Sterling and Bronze on the sidelines. The kids looked adorable in red-and-white, but Brittany looked more ready to watch the game from the couch at home. She wore a super casual pair of cut-off jorts with a simple red tank top and red-and-white shoes with yellow laces. The finished look was very underdressed.
Brittany Mahomes' seemingly stole her daughter's jacket
Did Brittany Mahomes accidentally steal her daughter Sterling's jacket when going to Super Bowl LIX in February 2025? It certainly looked like it in photos on Instagram, where she wore a teeny-tiny white jean jacket that didn't even cover her breasts with a white corset top. The best part of this outfit was her custom white jeans with red "Chiefs" written on one leg — if only she had paired them with a totally different top instead.
Brittany might have left half her shirt at home
Brittany Mahomes wore an outfit that seemed a little too revealing at an October 2021 game day. Her long-sleeve black shirt had a completely open back, showing off her black bra. Weirdly, she paired this sexy top with plain khaki pants, which added to the out-of-place feeling of her top. Her black heeled boots and red purse were cute, but didn't do enough to elevate the look. "You need a stylist," one person commented on her Instagram. Another said, "You're at a football game, not the club."
Brittany Mahomes couldn't decide on a vibe
At a January 2025 game, Brittany Mahomes seemingly couldn't decide on what style to wear — so she threw a bunch of random pieces together. Brittany wore a white sweater with a fuzzy white coat, paired with black track pants with white football laces on the sides, and platform white sneakers. The only real Chiefs-themed detail was her tiny red clutch, which seemed fancier than anything else she had on. Many people called her out on Instagram, including one person who wrote, "Tries way too hard. And still looks goofy."