Brittany Mahomes' Worst-Dressed Game Day Moments Of All Time

Brittany Mahomes could never be accused of not being a supportive wife. She is always at the Kansas City Chiefs football games to cheer on her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes — and her outfits are often a bold combination of the team's red and gold colors. However, they don't always work for her. Throughout the years as a WAG, Mahomes has sported totally stylish outfits and fashion flops on game days, and the worst-dressed moments stand out the most.

Bold colors that didn't pay off, jackets that didn't match the vibe, and a pair of fuzzy sherpa pants have all made Brittany look less than her best at a Chiefs game. That doesn't mean she doesn't have style sense. After all, just look at how drop-dead gorgeous she was at a July 2026 wedding, and she has definitely had some head-turning Super Bowl looks!

Still, there's only so much you can do with a combo of red, gold, and white, so we don't blame Brittany for her swings and misses (still, maybe she could use this as a learning moment?). We can't help but cringe looking back at some of Brittany's worst-dressed sideline moments.