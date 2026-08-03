NBC's Dylan Dreyer, 45, Proves Divorce Life Looks Good On Her In Fit New Photos

Dylan Dreyer has been a mainstay on NBC's "Today" show for over a decade. Throughout that time, we've seen Dreyer in some fantastic red carpet looks, but her recent vacation photos show that she also looks good in more casual outfits. Dreyer took to Instagram to share some photos from her 45th birthday vacation on the Turks and Caicos islands, and one pic of the recently divorced mom with her three boys got people talking.

Dreyer was in a red and white striped bikini in the snap, and she was looking fit with an impressive set of abs. This all happened just over a year after Dreyer told the world via Instagram that she and Brian Fichera were getting a divorce. Dreyer and Fichera have been working on where they stand and how best to co-parent ever since, and she has clearly kept up a good fitness routine even in the wake of personal change.

People flocked to her Instagram comments to express their admiration. One person wrote, "Dylan 'Abs' Dreyer you definitely have a good fitness program!" Someone else commented, "Dylan! Those abs! GOALS!" It even got noticed by her coworkers.

Dreyer filled in for Jenna Bush-Hager on the August 3 episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," or the fourth hour of the "Today" show, and Sheinelle Jones couldn't help but comment on Dreyer's figure in the vacation pic. "You have like a 12-pack. It's like literally any muscle that can bulge, bulges," Jones said. She also complimented Dreyer on her discipline when it comes to food and fitness, and with that beach bikini photo, we can all see that whatever she's doing is working.