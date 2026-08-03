NBC's Dylan Dreyer, 45, Proves Divorce Life Looks Good On Her In Fit New Photos
Dylan Dreyer has been a mainstay on NBC's "Today" show for over a decade. Throughout that time, we've seen Dreyer in some fantastic red carpet looks, but her recent vacation photos show that she also looks good in more casual outfits. Dreyer took to Instagram to share some photos from her 45th birthday vacation on the Turks and Caicos islands, and one pic of the recently divorced mom with her three boys got people talking.
Dreyer was in a red and white striped bikini in the snap, and she was looking fit with an impressive set of abs. This all happened just over a year after Dreyer told the world via Instagram that she and Brian Fichera were getting a divorce. Dreyer and Fichera have been working on where they stand and how best to co-parent ever since, and she has clearly kept up a good fitness routine even in the wake of personal change.
People flocked to her Instagram comments to express their admiration. One person wrote, "Dylan 'Abs' Dreyer you definitely have a good fitness program!" Someone else commented, "Dylan! Those abs! GOALS!" It even got noticed by her coworkers.
Dreyer filled in for Jenna Bush-Hager on the August 3 episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle," or the fourth hour of the "Today" show, and Sheinelle Jones couldn't help but comment on Dreyer's figure in the vacation pic. "You have like a 12-pack. It's like literally any muscle that can bulge, bulges," Jones said. She also complimented Dreyer on her discipline when it comes to food and fitness, and with that beach bikini photo, we can all see that whatever she's doing is working.
Dylan Dreyer has been open about her life after divorce
Interestingly, Dylan Dreyer's Turks and Caicos vacation was with her former in-laws, though her ex-husband, Brian Fichera, wasn't able to make it this time. Not every divorced woman wants to go on vacation with her in-laws, so Dreyer explained her somewhat unorthodox vacation arrangement on the aforementioned episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle." Apparently, going to Turks and Caicos has been a Fichera family tradition for over a decade, and as Dreyer put it, "Family is family. And to me, yes, it was a family I married into, but it's a family I'm very close to." Jones spoke about how she grew up as a child of divorce, and she applauded Dreyer for still spending time with her former in-laws, who are, of course, still the grandparents of her kids.
It's not the first time Dreyer has spoken about how her life has changed with the divorce. On the "Today" show in November 2025, Dreyer shared that she and Fichera worked better as friends. "Now we've reframed our relationship," Dreyer explained. "We're no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against [him]. Because we've accepted they're broken. That's why we separated. Now, let's move forward as friends."
Dreyer has really been rocking post-divorce life. Before her island vacation, she went on a Route 66 road trip with some of her colleagues for the "Today" show. That isn't to say that it's all been easy; she's acknowledged the stressful time that it's been, but we love to see how she still seems to be living her best life through it all.