Dylan Dreyer Rocks Post-Divorce Life On Fun Today 'Road Trip': Photos
Dylan Dreyer is living her best life amid her very public divorce. The NBC news and frequent "Today" show meteorologist showed exactly how much of a stunning transformation she's undergone over her years on TV when she took to Instagram on April 28 to share some pics from the start of her "Today" show road trip. Dreyer posted a slideshow of snapshots from the airport, where she was joined by fellow celebrity meteorologist Al Roker. The beaming TV star excitedly captioned the post, "We get overly excited for a @todayshow road trip!! Springfield, Missouri here we come!!"
The cast of the celebrated morning show's third hour — which includes Dreyer, Roker, and Laura Jarrett – embarked on a road trip across the iconic Route 66 through Springfield and enjoyed some of the beloved experiences found along the way. This included a jaunt to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium as well as a visit to the newly minted Route 66 Stadium, home of the minor league baseball team the Springfield Cardinals — which makes sense for Dreyer, considering how surprisingly sporty she is.
Dreyer posted several updates along the way during her fun work trip with her colleagues, and it's the most relaxed and enthusiastic she's seemed since her split. The posts come just weeks after Dreyer filed for divorce from her ex, Brian Fichera, on March 10, after previously announcing that they'd separated in July 2025. Dreyer and Fichera's divorce came after 12 years of marriage, during which time they welcomed three children together.
Dylan Dreyer appears to be glowing as she starts her next chapter
Dylan Dreyer first revealed that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had decided to split last year, with an emotional message to her fans. "For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs ... For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate," Dreyer wrote on Instagram. "We began as friends and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to coparent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another."
A source told Us Weekly in March, shortly after she officially filed for divorce, that Dreyer and Fichera "do a lot together" when it comes to their kids and have been co-parenting. After their split, Dreyer and her kids reportedly moved to a new home in Long Island, and the source told the outlet that they are all "thriving in their new town, and the kids are happy. They have a great new routine."
It may have seemed at first like this split was yet another unfortunate tragic turn in Dreyer's life. However, it may have been a blessing in disguise. Some fans have theorized that Dreyer might already be seeing new people, and she's certainly been taking on new and exciting career challenges. If her slew of beaming Instagram snapshots she's been sharing from her "Today" show road trip is any indication, single life certainly seems to agree with the acclaimed TV star.