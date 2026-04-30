Dylan Dreyer Rocks Post-Divorce Life On Fun Today 'Road Trip': Photos

Dylan Dreyer is living her best life amid her very public divorce. The NBC news and frequent "Today" show meteorologist showed exactly how much of a stunning transformation she's undergone over her years on TV when she took to Instagram on April 28 to share some pics from the start of her "Today" show road trip. Dreyer posted a slideshow of snapshots from the airport, where she was joined by fellow celebrity meteorologist Al Roker. The beaming TV star excitedly captioned the post, "We get overly excited for a @todayshow road trip!! Springfield, Missouri here we come!!"

The cast of the celebrated morning show's third hour — which includes Dreyer, Roker, and Laura Jarrett – embarked on a road trip across the iconic Route 66 through Springfield and enjoyed some of the beloved experiences found along the way. This included a jaunt to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium as well as a visit to the newly minted Route 66 Stadium, home of the minor league baseball team the Springfield Cardinals — which makes sense for Dreyer, considering how surprisingly sporty she is.

Dreyer posted several updates along the way during her fun work trip with her colleagues, and it's the most relaxed and enthusiastic she's seemed since her split. The posts come just weeks after Dreyer filed for divorce from her ex, Brian Fichera, on March 10, after previously announcing that they'd separated in July 2025. Dreyer and Fichera's divorce came after 12 years of marriage, during which time they welcomed three children together.