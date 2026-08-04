Celeb Couples Who Seemed Like A Perfect Pairing But Weren't Meant To Be
There are few things better than seeing the perfect couple finally get together. Whether it's in a story that ends with the pair heading off to start their happy lives hand-in-hand or in real life when a close friend or family member finally finds the person they are meant to be with, there is joy in seeing two halves become whole. The feeling is so powerful that even when it happens to people we don't know, it can still elicit a sense of happiness, and seeing two celebrities come together in a match that just seems to make perfect sense can make many a fan pretty excited...even if they won't be invited to the wedding themselves.
But as much joy as there is to be found when the perfect couple finally gets together, there is just as much pain when it turns out they weren't so perfect after all. With friends and family, the signs may be there before the eventual breakup happens, allowing everyone in the vicinity to prepare for the moment. But with celebrity couplings, things often look perfect as the duo walks red carpets and attends awards shows together, only for there to be a crack forming between them that the rest of the world doesn't get to see. And when the anvil does drop, it can hit fans hard. And, as perfect as these couples seemed from the outside, it becomes clear they just weren't meant to be.
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton were the perfect goth couple
He made Batman a movie star and introduced the world to Jack Skellington. She was the period piece actor who had a wicked side. Together, Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter seemed like the perfect couple for people who liked their goth celebrities. Burton and Carter met while making the 2001 "Planet of the Apes" remake, just as Carter ended her relationship with fellow British actor Kenneth Branagh and while Burton was still with "Ed Wood" actor Lisa Marie. But by the time they finished filming "Apes," Burton decided that Carter would be his new muse, and the two began dating.
Over the next 14 years, Carter and Burton would raise two children and make seven movies together. But things began to look rocky in 2013 when rumors of Burton stepping out on Carter began to spread. Things came to a head when Burton was photographed kissing another woman, though Carter denied that her husband was unfaithful, with her representative giving E! News a less-than-solid response, saying "this is absolutely nonsense" and claiming that the moment was just friends and family getting together for an evening out.
One year later, Carter and Burton split. Carter later opened up to Red in September 2015, explaining, "The mark of a successful relationship shouldn't be whether you're there forever after. Sometimes you're not meant to be forever together. Sometimes you have to come to terms with the fact that that was it. But that was a gift, a massive gift." But for fans of the couple, it's still hard to believe that they were unable to make it last.
Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon were together for 23 years
While it isn't the biggest celebrity couple age gap, Tim Robbins was 30 when he began dating a then-42-year-old Susan Sarandon in 1988. The two met while making "Bull Durham," and, much like their characters in the movie, they hit it off. But unlike their characters, Robbins and Sarandon seemed to be a couple that would go all the way. While they never married, the duo raised Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, together and welcomed two sons of their own. Both were politically active and from the outside, they always seemed to be perfect to one another.
But in 2009, Sarandon and Robbins called it quits. Neither has offered up a definitive reason for the breakup, but Sarandon has suggested that once the kids had grown up and it was just the two of them home, it felt different, telling The Guardian, "[Y]our relationships when you don't have children can be very different from when you're nesting and expect a partner to be there on certain other conditions." In the end, it was Sarandon who pulled the plug, telling AARP that acting in "Exit the King" on Broadway "made me examine where I was in my union and in my life, and to have discussions about making changes."
And while Robbins has kept quiet about his feelings on the breakup, he doesn't appear to hold any ill will toward his former partner. The two have been seen together from time to time, most notably at Eva Amurri's 2024 wedding. As for the fans, Sarandon admitted to The Sunday Times that even over a decade later, "I still run into people who were devastated when we broke up, I feel so bad for them."
Hugh Jackman was just starting his career when he married Deborra-Lee Furness
Deborra-Lee Furness was an award-winning Australian TV and movie star when she first met the new kid on the block, Hugh Jackman, in 1995. The two married a year later, and Furness was with Jackman as he started to make a name for himself, first on stage in 1998, when he appeared in "Oklahoma!" on London's West End and then in 2000 when he took on the role of Wolverine in "X-Men," a character that would make Jackman a household name around the world.
That same year, Jackman and Furness adopted their son, followed by their daughter in 2005. In 2021, the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary, with Jackman posting on Instagram, "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together." Two years later, the couple announced the dissolution of their marriage after 27 years, telling People, "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
While the announcement was signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," it seems the divorce took Furness by surprise. In 2025, Furness made things official by filing for divorce after rumors spread that Jackman had been having an affair while they were together. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Furness wrote, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep." And fans of the couple are still holding out hope that the two can make things work. In 2026, one diehard fan of the pair returned to Jackman's 25th anniversary Instagram post to comment, "If this is true love – someday, maybe you will find yourself back together?"
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the couple everyone believed in
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seemed like the perfect Hollywood couple. The two saw their careers explode in 1995 as he took over cinemas with "Seven" and became People's "Sexiest Man Alive," and she took over the fashion world with her iconic "The Rachel" hairstyle while reigning supreme on TV with "Friends." The two met through their managers a year earlier, but both were dating other people at the time: Pitt with Gwyneth Paltrow and Aniston with Daniel McDonald. It would be three more years before the two got together, but once they did, they became the golden Hollywood couple everyone was obsessed with. And things hit a new level in 1999 when Pitt and Aniston went on stage during a Sting concert to announce they were getting married and show off Aniston's very expensive engagement ring.
The couple married in 2000, and in 2004, Aniston was openly talking about having children with Pitt in the near future, telling The Guardian, "It's time. It's time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do all of it." But it all came crumbling down just one year later when the two announced their divorce after rumors of Pitt cheating on Aniston with Angelina Jolie while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" surfaced.
Pitt and Aniston have not interacted much since then but it seems they do not hold any grudges. The former couple came together in 2020 for a virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and hugged at the SAG Awards that same year.
Together or apart, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are chll
Jason Momoa was 8 when he developed a crush on "A Different World" star Lisa Bonet, telling Esquire that she was "literally my childhood crush." But when he actually met Bonet in 2005, he played it cool, explaining, "I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids." Playing it calm, cool, and collected worked, and the two went out for something to eat. When Bonet ordered a Guinness, Momoa's favorite beer, he went from having a simple crush to being in love. In 2007, Bonet and Momoa welcomed the first child, with the second following a year after. The two were famously relaxed for a celebrity couple, even becoming close with Bonet's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, with Kravitz referring to Momoa as his brother on Instagram.
In 2017 they quietly married out of the sight of the press. The couple appeared to be perfect for one another. Bonet opened up to Net-A-Porter in 2018 about what drew her to the "Aquaman" star, saying, "What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family ... Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he's a leader; he's generous."
Sadly, things didn't last, and Momoa and Bonet announced their decision to separate in 2022 after being together for 17 years. But the two are still close; the former spouses posed for a photo at their daughter's high school graduation in 2026, proving even if they aren't married, they're still very chill.