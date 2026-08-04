Celeb Couples Who Seemed Like A Perfect Pairing But Weren't Meant To Be

There are few things better than seeing the perfect couple finally get together. Whether it's in a story that ends with the pair heading off to start their happy lives hand-in-hand or in real life when a close friend or family member finally finds the person they are meant to be with, there is joy in seeing two halves become whole. The feeling is so powerful that even when it happens to people we don't know, it can still elicit a sense of happiness, and seeing two celebrities come together in a match that just seems to make perfect sense can make many a fan pretty excited...even if they won't be invited to the wedding themselves.

But as much joy as there is to be found when the perfect couple finally gets together, there is just as much pain when it turns out they weren't so perfect after all. With friends and family, the signs may be there before the eventual breakup happens, allowing everyone in the vicinity to prepare for the moment. But with celebrity couplings, things often look perfect as the duo walks red carpets and attends awards shows together, only for there to be a crack forming between them that the rest of the world doesn't get to see. And when the anvil does drop, it can hit fans hard. And, as perfect as these couples seemed from the outside, it becomes clear they just weren't meant to be.