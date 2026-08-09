Harry & Meghan's Best Coordinated Couple Outfits

One sad part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, doing fewer outings since leaving behind their royal duties is that royal fans can't see more of their chic outfits. The two are always impeccably dressed, even when they aren't doing anything too special. This was especially true around the time that Harry and Meghan got married when they were working royals, going to other royal weddings, dinners, and more.

Thankfully, Meghan and Harry's wardrobes still have the same great style even while living in the U.S. and focusing on raising their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. It's one thing about the lavish world of British royals that they seem to have brought over to their more private lives when they moved away. On the rare occasions that Meghan and Harry have attended formal events and holiday celebrations, or visited other countries, over the years, they've had plenty of fantastic matching outfits.

Some couple's past matching outfits were super cohesive, with the spouses wearing the exact same color. Other times, Meghan and Harry wore more subtle complementary attire in similar shades and clothing items. But overall, the two have definitely proven that they have couples' clothing mastered. Here's a look at some of the best matching moments from one of the most popular celebrity couples out there.