Harry & Meghan's Best Coordinated Couple Outfits
One sad part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, doing fewer outings since leaving behind their royal duties is that royal fans can't see more of their chic outfits. The two are always impeccably dressed, even when they aren't doing anything too special. This was especially true around the time that Harry and Meghan got married when they were working royals, going to other royal weddings, dinners, and more.
Thankfully, Meghan and Harry's wardrobes still have the same great style even while living in the U.S. and focusing on raising their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. It's one thing about the lavish world of British royals that they seem to have brought over to their more private lives when they moved away. On the rare occasions that Meghan and Harry have attended formal events and holiday celebrations, or visited other countries, over the years, they've had plenty of fantastic matching outfits.
Some couple's past matching outfits were super cohesive, with the spouses wearing the exact same color. Other times, Meghan and Harry wore more subtle complementary attire in similar shades and clothing items. But overall, the two have definitely proven that they have couples' clothing mastered. Here's a look at some of the best matching moments from one of the most popular celebrity couples out there.
The two looked dashing in deep blue at a royal event
In early 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a birthday event in London, England, for Queen Elizabeth II. The two arrived in matching deep blue outfits, save for Meghan's unique gold purse and jewelry, and Harry's crisp white shirt and black shoes.
The royal couple went for elegant yet subdued attire for the meaningful occasion, sure not to outshine the subject of the celebration. The dark blue color looked amazing on both of them, and they made it clear that they were a unit with the look.
The spouses complemented each other in light-colored monochrome while visiting Nigeria
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Nigeria in May 2024 for a special mental health summit and other activities. While it was technically a private trip, it felt like an official royal visit, and the couple dressed to the occasion.
When they were first welcomed to the country, Harry and Meghan were dressed in light-colored clothing in warm colors. They both wore monochromatic attire, with Meghan in peachy-tan and Harry in light cream, and it was a great example of how well they dress as a couple without the matching being overwhelming.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always impress at formal events
One of the dress codes the couple does best is formalwear. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended plenty of formal events during their short time as working royals. In late 2018, their matching black and white attire for a state dinner in Tonga dressed to impress.
Meghan wore a stunning white gown with embellishments on the shoulders, black shoes, and a black clutch. Harry had on a black suit with a matching bowtie and a white shirt. It was reminiscent of their wedding looks and was just as stylish.
The royal couple matched their jackets for a Christmas gathering
In December 2018, the two were photographed at one of the few Christmas Day church services they attended with the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dressed for the weather, wearing long, dark navy coats and black shoes on their feet.
Meghan also had a fancy fascinator resting on the side of her head and a purse, while Harry's look was completed by a light blue tie. They weren't super flashy ensembles, but they looked sweet together and matched for the occasion.
They looked chic in matching business casual outfits for the Invictus Games
One of the things that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are really passionate about is the Invictus Games. Harry founded the international games for wounded and sick military service personnel and veterans in 2014. He is still heavily involved in the events, and in 2023, he and his wife helped present the medals for the swimming events.
Meghan and Harry wore what some might call business casual clothing, looking the right level of formal in khaki-colored pants in differing shades, tan shoes, and white shirts. Meghan added a fashionable tan trench coat on top.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proved red is both of their colors
Shortly before they completely stepped down from their position as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went out with a bang with one of their best fashion moments ever. They went to the Mountbatten Festival of Music in early March 2020 wearing bright red ensembles.
Harry was Captain General of the Royal Marines at the time, so he had on the position's red and black uniform. To match, Meghan had on a gorgeous red gown with a small cape over her shoulders. She added a red purse, shoes, and jewelry to top it off.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went for blue button-ups while visiting Australia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took another international trip after their departure from being working royals when they visited Australia in early 2026. While there, they went to a bunch of different locations in casual yet chic outfits.
At one point during the trip, the couple matched in blue button-up shirts. Harry wore tan slip-on shoes and navy pants with his light blue shirt, in comparison to Meghan's light-colored sneakers and trousers paired with a darker blue-and-white striped top. They also both added dark sunglasses to protect from the sun, solidifying their cohesive sense of style.
Their wedding reception outfits were their ultimate matching looks
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ultimate matching moment will always be their extravagant wedding in England in 2018. While their ceremony outfits were equally beautiful, it was the reception ensembles that really wowed people. They coordinated by both changing into slightly more casual, but still glamorous, outfits.
The Duchess of Sussex had on a sleek white halter dress that showed off her shoulders and white heels, with her dark hair a great contrast. Meanwhile, Harry wore a black suit with a velvet jacket, black bowtie, and a white shirt underneath. While there have been plenty of fantastic outfits from the couple since, this remains their most unforgettable fashion look.