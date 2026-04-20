Meghan Markle Wore Some Eyebrow-Raising Outfits To Australia
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, went on a trip to Australia in April 2026, and as usual, a lot of buzz surrounded the couple. Between charity work, a (short-lived) girls' weekend, and a "MasterChef Australia" guest appearance, it seems that cameras followed the couple everywhere, especially Meghan. However, the good-will intentions behind their appearances may have been partly overshadowed by some rather unflattering moments caught on camera, including some of Markle's eyebrow-raising outfits.
Markle reportedly tried to keep her wardrobe rooted in Australian brands. Maybe she was going for a more down-to-earth vibe during her trip down under, but the announcement of her collaboration with the AI Shopping Assistant, One Off, made her lackluster outfits one of many out-of-touch cash grabs from the trip. The platform also brought her pieces' hefty price tags front and center, allowing her questionable outfits to grab everyone's attention for all the wrong reasons. While far from the most inappropriate outfits we've seen Markle wear, her eyebrow-raising 'fits on the Australian trip still seemed out of place and oddly unrefined for a figure so committed to looking polished.
Meghan Markle spent a pretty penny breaking the royals' rules
Some rules are made to be broken, and Meghan Markle took full advantage of her post-Megxit freedom to wear whatever tights she pleased during her and Prince Harry's April 2026 trip to Australia. Wearing a sleeveless army green dress, the Duchess of Sussex paired the ensemble with some opaque black tights — breaking the reported "nude pantyhose only" rule from her days as a working royal. Considering the couple's rumored money troubles, you have to wonder if the holiday budget had to be shuffled around to justify these $55 Wolford tights (which she has highlighted on the OneOff platform, of course).
Meghan's overcoat couldn't read the room (or the weather forecast)
While 75 degrees would have most of us jumping at the chance to ditch the jacket and jeans, Meghan Markle practically opted for winter wear, and her sunny day layers were questionable for so many reasons. The former "Suits" star went with a white graphic tee, casual blue jeans, and, for some bizarre reason, a khaki trench coat on top. Paired with some simple white sneakers, you would never guess that the whole ensemble cost approximately $3,356. The jacket itself costs a whopping $599, but Meghan tried to get the most out of it, wearing it again for the rugby date night that left her husband looking like a third wheel.
Her outfit for the children's hospital wasn't quite the serve she was going for
Meghan Markle may have been trying to serve up some humility while serving meals during her visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, but her designer wardrobe couldn't help but make her philanthropic endeavors feel performative. (Well, that and the fact that, according to The Daily Mail, she reportedly said, "Let's make this quick.") The $1,250 Karen Gee dress was paired with Dior pumps, but they paled in comparison to her $26,200 Cartier Tank Française watch. While Meghan obviously shouldn't be criticized for providing hospital meals, the fact that just one of her accessories could pay for life-changing care meant that the outfit left a bad taste in people's mouths.
Meghan may have been overcompensating with this coastal grandma look
It seems like Meghan Markle learned her lesson after netizens criticized her inappropriate outfit for the 2023 Invictus Games, which showed off all of her legs. This 2026 look was essentially the opposite, with wide-legged white jeans keeping her legs covered and a baggy striped shirt she modestly tied up. Elle likened the look to the "coastal grandma" aesthetic that was apparently trending back in 2022, making Meghan's ensemble feel about four years too late to the party (and about four decades too old for her). Perhaps the OneOff algorithm's data is not current enough to give Meghan the wardrobe assistance she actually needs.
Her army-green suede outfit looked even more wrinkled from the front
Not even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cutely coordinated olive green outfits during their Australia trip could distract from how ill-fitting Meghan's outfit was. The Duchess of Sussex may have forgotten her iron, considering how wrinkled her $1,000 suede St. Agni bomber jacket was, and the front looked equally frumpy. It was especially noticeable with Meghan standing alongside Harry, considering his wrinkle-free button-up.
Meghan looked massively out of place amongst fellow MasterChef Australia hosts
It's natural for a guest host to want to stand out, but Meghan Markle's appearance on "MasterChef Australia" during her trip nearly did the opposite. Her outfit was simply way too royal for a cooking show.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex on MasterChef Australia. pic.twitter.com/QaKu31lBk5
— Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) April 15, 2026
It's hard to imagine that such a simple outfit could cost so much. Dressed in monochrome black, Meghan wore a $525 black silk Mattaeu shirt that was paired with a $650 Camilla and Marc Caius skirt, with pearl earrings that reportedly cost over $13,000. They may be far from the royal jewels, but they're arguably just as out-of-reach for any of the Duchess' followers or the "MasterChef" audience. Based on her As Ever brand, her taste in food seems far from relatable, as well.