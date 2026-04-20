Meghan Markle Wore Some Eyebrow-Raising Outfits To Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, went on a trip to Australia in April 2026, and as usual, a lot of buzz surrounded the couple. Between charity work, a (short-lived) girls' weekend, and a "MasterChef Australia" guest appearance, it seems that cameras followed the couple everywhere, especially Meghan. However, the good-will intentions behind their appearances may have been partly overshadowed by some rather unflattering moments caught on camera, including some of Markle's eyebrow-raising outfits.

Markle reportedly tried to keep her wardrobe rooted in Australian brands. Maybe she was going for a more down-to-earth vibe during her trip down under, but the announcement of her collaboration with the AI Shopping Assistant, One Off, made her lackluster outfits one of many out-of-touch cash grabs from the trip. The platform also brought her pieces' hefty price tags front and center, allowing her questionable outfits to grab everyone's attention for all the wrong reasons. While far from the most inappropriate outfits we've seen Markle wear, her eyebrow-raising 'fits on the Australian trip still seemed out of place and oddly unrefined for a figure so committed to looking polished.