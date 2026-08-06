What Only True Fans Know About Hit '80s Sitcom Golden Girls
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"Thank you for being a friend. Traveled down the road and back again. Your heart is true; you're a pal and a confidante." Those were the memorable opening lines of the catchy theme song for "The Golden Girls," an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. The premise centered on four women who shared a house in Miami: the grounded and acerbic Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur); her wisecracking, Sicilian-raised mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty); Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), a man-obsessed Southern belle; and the naïve, dim-witted, sweet Rose Nylund (Betty White).
Despite their different backgrounds, personalities, and lifestyles, these ladies remained loyal and supportive through thick and thin. The show's success was largely driven by the four leads' exceptional dynamic and on-screen chemistry. Plus, the script cleverly tackled various relatable and sensitive topics, including extramarital affairs, widowhood, sibling rivalry, loneliness, ageism, and romance after age 50.
Sadly, Arthur, McClanahan, Getty, and White are no longer with us, but they'll always be remembered for their stellar performances on "The Golden Girls." The 11 Primetime Emmy Award-winning show led to three related sitcoms: "The Golden Palace," "Empty Nest," and "Nurses." They weren't nearly as popular as "The Golden Girls," though. So, here are some behind-the-scenes facts about the show that diehard fans probably remember.
Estelle Getty was a year younger than her on-screen daughter
Here's the truth about Estelle Getty's age on "The Golden Girls." Born in 1923, she was 62 when she first portrayed the opinionated octogenarian Sophia. This means that during the show's run, she was about two decades younger than her character. Plus, Bea Arthur, who was cast as her daughter, Dorothy, was actually a year older than her. As such, Getty had to be aged through makeup and wear oversized glasses. Her petite figure also helped sell the aged look.
The actor endured three hours of makeup before filming her scenes. As makeup artist Maurice Stein told Orange Coast Magazine back in 1988, "When she first sits down in the chair, she's just Estelle, a nice, lovely lady. But as the makeup goes on, she becomes this snappy old lady, wise-cracking and crusty. She seems to slum down in her chair and really get into character. By the time she gets up from her chair, I have Sophia on my hands." Consequently, when Getty got a facelift before Season 2, Stein's team required double the effort to make her appear heavily wrinkled.
The ladies had over 100 cheesecakes on screen
The Golden Girls characters went through many changes over the years. They often shared their highs and lows while sitting around their small kitchen table and enjoying a snack — usually sweet treats like carrot cakes, chocolate cakes, and cheesecakes. According to the Leavenworth Public Library, chef George Geary, who worked near Paramount Studios at the time, baked every cheesecake that appeared on the show. He would deliver seven identical ones every Friday, just enough for several takes. "I kept with about five different varieties," he told People in 2025 while discussing the third and fourth seasons. "They would say, 'Plain, add berries, don't add berries,' and it depended on how much they were going to be talking at the table and how much they were cutting."
Unfortunately, one cast member suffered the most through these scenes: Bea Arthur, who apparently disliked cheesecake. As for the leftovers, they were shared among the rest of the cast and crew. It's safe to assume that not one creamy bite was wasted on that set.
Rue McClanahan fought for Blanche's southern accent
Rue McClanahan portrayed Blanche, a sophisticated woman from Georgia who held herself and her heritage in high esteem. Her character often shared stories with the other golden girls about her youth at the family plantation in Atlanta. From the get-go, McClanahan wanted to deliver her lines with a pronounced Southern accent, but the pilot's director, Jay Sandrich, refused. He asked McClanahan to only use her natural Oklahoman accent, but she was convinced it would go against everything Blanche stood for, as per her interview with the Television Academy Foundation's Emmy TV Legends. "So I did it with a modified, sort of Southern accent, but not nearly the way she developed," the actor recalled.
When director Paul Bogart took over from Sandrich, McClanahan was told to play Blanche the way she had originally auditioned for the part. "You can't do your regular walk, you can't do your regular voice ... if you're creating a character," McClanahan explained, adding that she intended for her character to "have so much Southern in her" that nobody in the world would sound like her.
Betty White was almost cast as Blanche
The stunning Betty White, whose portfolio included "Hot in Cleveland," "Ladies Man," and "Bringing Down the House," died in 2021, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. A beloved Hollywood icon, she'll be remembered for many different roles, but especially the scatterbrained and kindhearted Rose on "The Golden Girls." Her performance was so convincing that one would almost forget she was originally eyed to portray Rue McClanahan's character, the spicy and energetic Blanche. White, however, wanted to avoid being typecast, having already played a similar role.
"They picked Betty first and they cast her as Blanche, kind of going along 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' lines and her character there, Sue Ann Nivens," Jim Colucci, the author of "Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai," explained (via Woman's World). "By the time Rue got offered a chance to come in and audition, she had her heart set on Blanche, but they said to her, 'No, that's Betty's role. If you want to do this show at all, you'd better read for Rose.'" Eventually, White and McClanahan agreed to trade roles, upon pilot director Jay Sandrich's suggestion. "She had to keep that light out of her eyes for seven years — actually eight if you include 'The Golden Palace,'" Colucci continued. "It required that level of brilliance and Betty brought that."
Bea Arthur was unlike Dorothy and first rejected the role
A lot of rumors surrounded Bea Arthur during the seven-season run of "The Golden Girls," including her supposed rift with Betty White on set. Originally, Arthur rejected the part of the straight-faced and sarcastic Dorothy, whose wit and strong presence reminded her of the lead she played in the 1970s sitcom "Maude." In real life, the actor was practically Dorothy's opposite: eccentric, reserved, and extremely sensitive. "The truth is, I'm terribly vulnerable and emotional. If something moves me, I dissolve into tears," the actor once shared with the Connecticut Post (via MeTV).
Fortunately, Rue McClanahan was able to convince her to join the cast of "The Golden Girls," arguing that the script was brilliantly written. Though Arthur fully committed to her role, she tried to walk away multiple times. When she finally did at the end of Season 7, she became the reason "The Golden Girls" was canceled. According to Jim Colucci, the author of "Golden Girls Forever," Arthur grew tired of being constantly called "big and ugly." Plus, she thought the show's quality was already declining by its seventh season.
Queen Elizabeth II's mother was a fan of 'The Golden Girls'
Through its seven-year run, "The Golden Girls" was hailed as a global success. The award-winning sitcom gathered fans of various ages, backgrounds, and nationalities, including British royals. For instance, one of its biggest fans was Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, whose influence on the royal family is undisputed. At her request, the four main cast members traveled to London to perform a special, seven-minute skit for her, Princess Margaret, and Princess Anne. This semi-private event was part of the star-studded Royal Variety Performance, held at the London Palladium on November 21, 1988. Other featured celebrities included the cast of the Australian drama show "Neighbours" alongside music acts like the stunning Kylie Minogue, A-ha, Bananarama, and Julio Iglesias.
During a Reddit AMA in 2014, Betty White was specifically asked about that memorable royal performance. "It was very exciting," she recalled. "The Queen was lovely. We were told not to address her unless we were addressed. She was up in a box, and she came down on stage after with Princess Anne. She said 'Lovely, pretty girls.' I said 'And not bad body,' and she said, 'Oh, no, not bad bodies!'"
Rose's hilarious Scandinavian dialect was entirely made up
Betty White's character on "The Golden Girls," "The Golden Palace," "Empty Nest," and "Nurses," Rose Nylund, is of Norwegian descent. Having grown up on a dairy farm in St. Olaf, Minnesota, she often shares stories, sayings, and treats from her fictionalized hometown with the other ladies. Her so-called Scandinavian dialect, however, is intentionally exaggerated for comedic purposes. Simply put, all these expressions, dishes, and desserts were specifically created for the character.
For instance, Rose makes her friends her famous "gnurchen-frurgen cake," an "ancient recipe" she has proudly "Americanized." She angrily calls Blanche a "garkanonaken," which translates to "the precise moment when dog doo turns white." As for "gneuptianleuken," it means that the oldest niece is supposed to give her late aunt's eulogy, whether they were on good terms or not. However, that phrase can also refer to "a herring poacher you can wear as a sun visor." No wonder the other ladies found these episodes so exasperating.
Fun fact: Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick in the Apple TV+ series "Severance," is an avid fan of "The Golden Girls." In March 2025, he admitted on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he drew inspiration from Rose's bizarre dialect for his own character's pronunciation of a made-up Swedish word.
The girls' house was located in Los Angeles, not Miami
The four main ladies on "The Golden Girls" lived together in Blanche Devereaux's Miami home, located at 6151 Richmond Street. The house's original façade can't be found anywhere in that city, though. It's actually a private, 2,901-square-foot property that still stands at 245 North Saltair Avenue, in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. The façade was only used for exterior shots during the first season; after that, a replica was erected at Disney's Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney-MGM Studios) in Orlando.
According to Zillow, the original house in LA was built in 1955, and its spacious interior looks nothing like the ladies' cozy nest. Featuring natural light, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, the property is no longer listed for sale. It's currently estimated at nearly $5.4 million, and it's still photographed by fans. Back in 2019, the hosts of the "Property Brothers" reality show, celebrity twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, expressed interest in renovating the Brentwood home on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." As for Clarkson, she welcomed the idea and wished for a reboot.
Bea Arthur and Betty White channeled their own grief
"The Golden Girls" grabbed audiences worldwide with its realistic and relatable themes. It explored aging, loneliness, health scares, marital problems, mature relationships, and widowhood. For instance, at the beginning of the show, we're introduced to Dorothy as a divorcee whose ex-husband has left her for a younger woman. The other three ladies are widows who still miss their late spouses. It wasn't hard for veteran actors like Bea Arthur and Betty White to draw from their life experiences for their stellar performances. For instance, both of them lost their moms while taping the first season, not to mention that White's beloved husband, emcee and game show host Allen Ludden, had died back in 1981.
For this reason, the Season 1 episode "The Heart Attack," for one, was gut-wrenching. As Lex Passaris, one of the show's many directors, recalled to Closer Weekly in 2018, "Rose tells a story about her husband Charlie's death, and Betty is basically talking about Allen. Betty's voice kind of cracked, and she took a breath and said to me, 'I'd give anything to have that year of my life back again.'"
Estelle Getty was anxious about forgetting her lines
Estelle Getty died in 2008 at age 84. She was the second-youngest main cast member of "The Golden Girls" (after Rue McClanahan), and yet she played the eldest. As hilarious, sharp-tongued, and excessively dramatic as her character was, the actor suffered from crippling stage fright and was constantly afraid she'd forget her lines. In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation's Emmy TV Legends, McClanahan recalled that Getty "would start getting under a dark cloud the day before tape day ... And when your brain is frozen like that, you can't remember lines ... She couldn't think of her name, poor little thing."
In his 2024 book "The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore," scriptwriter Stan Zimmerman revealed that the reason Sophia would eat raisins in many of her scenes was so that Getty could read the lines she had scribbled on her hands. As it turned out, the actor, who retired in 2001, was later diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.
Betty White and Rue McClanahan played word games on set
Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur generally got along well on the set of "The Golden Girls." The first two were especially close and would often entertain each other with games between takes. As McClanahan recalled in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation's Emmy TV Legends, "Betty and I loved word games, and we would play word games every year, every week, every day ... Some we created, some we took ... [For example] Make a list of men's attributes, A to Z."
White confirmed these fun interactions during her 2014 Reddit AMA, adding, "We used to have riddles for each other between scenes, and when the scene was over, we would give each other the answer." As for Arthur, McClanahan called her "eccentric," sharing that Arthur wouldn't go out to lunch unless White tagged along.