What Only True Fans Know About Hit '80s Sitcom Golden Girls

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"Thank you for being a friend. Traveled down the road and back again. Your heart is true; you're a pal and a confidante." Those were the memorable opening lines of the catchy theme song for "The Golden Girls," an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. The premise centered on four women who shared a house in Miami: the grounded and acerbic Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur); her wisecracking, Sicilian-raised mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty); Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), a man-obsessed Southern belle; and the naïve, dim-witted, sweet Rose Nylund (Betty White).

Despite their different backgrounds, personalities, and lifestyles, these ladies remained loyal and supportive through thick and thin. The show's success was largely driven by the four leads' exceptional dynamic and on-screen chemistry. Plus, the script cleverly tackled various relatable and sensitive topics, including extramarital affairs, widowhood, sibling rivalry, loneliness, ageism, and romance after age 50.

Sadly, Arthur, McClanahan, Getty, and White are no longer with us, but they'll always be remembered for their stellar performances on "The Golden Girls." The 11 Primetime Emmy Award-winning show led to three related sitcoms: "The Golden Palace," "Empty Nest," and "Nurses." They weren't nearly as popular as "The Golden Girls," though. So, here are some behind-the-scenes facts about the show that diehard fans probably remember.