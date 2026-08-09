How Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas Overcame His Money Woes
It may have taken decades, but Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have finally fallen into one another's arms. Sadly, love doesn't pay the bills, which is something Lamas, who rose to fame starring in nine seasons of "Falcon Crest" and five seasons of "Renegade," needed to learn the hard way. Lamas found himself in a financial pickle when the roles started to dry up, and with added divorce costs and Lamas' many ex-wives who came calling for their alimony, he was out $6,123 a month. On top of that was the cost of raising six children, and it didn't help that the actor had expensive habits. When he filed for bankruptcy in 2004, Lamas was over $600,000 in debt, with items like his Harley-Davidson, Hummer, and private plane hanging over his head.
Lamas filed for bankruptcy a second time in 2014. Where the actor had over $400,000 in assets in '04, in the '14 listing, he was down to just $9,100, with only $430 in the bank. The good news was that his debt had been cut in half. The bad news was that even half the debt was still over $300,000. The "Bold and the Beautiful" star opened up on "Oprah: Where Are They Now" (via HuffPost), saying, "My greatest regret would be that I took my success for granted, because it was given to me at such a young age. I thought my acting career was going to just last forever ..." But the star wasn't going to sit around and wait to see what would happen. He took responsibility and found a way out of the hole he had dug.
Lorenzo Lamas pulled himself out of debt
The son of Hollywood legends Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas, Lorenzo Lamas was in his 40s when he had to do something he had never done before: get a regular job. Being a man with many talents, Lamas landed a pretty cool job, becoming a helicopter pilot touring people around Los Angeles and New York, but the change in profession wasn't easy for him, explaining, "It was a very difficult lesson to learn at 40 years old." But it was a lesson that taught the star what he needed to learn, as he went on to opine, "Put some money away and not spend it so ... frivolously on boats and airplanes and houses behind gates, and all that stuff that really doesn't matter."
Things have turned around for the star of the "Snake Eater" trilogy. As of 2025, Lamas was still working as a helicopter pilot but also found time to act and sign autographs for fans at conventions. It was at a convention that he reunited with Locklear in 2025, 40 years after they first met, kicking off a romance that would have set the Reagan-era tabloids ablaze. Since becoming a couple, the two haven't slowed down. Lamas and Locklear have celebrated their new romance with his kids attending celebrations for his grandchildren and her daughter. Lamas even fast-tracked divorce of wife number six in the hopes that he can wed Locklear sooner rather than later.