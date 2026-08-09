How Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas Overcame His Money Woes

It may have taken decades, but Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have finally fallen into one another's arms. Sadly, love doesn't pay the bills, which is something Lamas, who rose to fame starring in nine seasons of "Falcon Crest" and five seasons of "Renegade," needed to learn the hard way. Lamas found himself in a financial pickle when the roles started to dry up, and with added divorce costs and Lamas' many ex-wives who came calling for their alimony, he was out $6,123 a month. On top of that was the cost of raising six children, and it didn't help that the actor had expensive habits. When he filed for bankruptcy in 2004, Lamas was over $600,000 in debt, with items like his Harley-Davidson, Hummer, and private plane hanging over his head.

Lamas filed for bankruptcy a second time in 2014. Where the actor had over $400,000 in assets in '04, in the '14 listing, he was down to just $9,100, with only $430 in the bank. The good news was that his debt had been cut in half. The bad news was that even half the debt was still over $300,000. The "Bold and the Beautiful" star opened up on "Oprah: Where Are They Now" (via HuffPost), saying, "My greatest regret would be that I took my success for granted, because it was given to me at such a young age. I thought my acting career was going to just last forever ..." But the star wasn't going to sit around and wait to see what would happen. He took responsibility and found a way out of the hole he had dug.