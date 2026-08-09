Heather Locklear Donned A Few Rare Fashion Flops In The '80s
The 1980s were a particularly unique time in fashion history. Between the massive shoulder pads, statement belts, and neon everything, over the top was the name of the game. Even then, however, it was possible to take these wild trends a little too far. While Heather Locklear is forever associated with the 1992 series "Melrose Place," she kicked off her acting career in 1980 with a guest appearance on "CHiPs." Just before then, Locklear was considering a psychology career and dabbling in an acting class for commercials when her soon-to-be manager spotted her star potential.
In 1981, Locklear became a star on the nighttime soap "Dynasty." Locklear's on-screen fashion wasn't quite as flamboyant as her co-star Joan Collins. For instance, while they both wore sequin-bedecked gowns for a publicity shot shared to IMDb, Locklear's gown was sleeveless, and Collins' sleeves were made of clusters of tulle.
While Locklear was a huge fan of her "Melrose Place" and "Spin City" costumes, her '80s-era "Dynasty" outfits likely didn't have the same longevity. Still, in many instances Locklear made '80s fashion work, whether she was rocking swimwear, an oversized blazer, or glamorous body-hugging evening wear. However, even with a whole team of people helping Locklear craft her public image, there were times when the zaniness of '80s styles caused her fashion to fall flat. Whether it was odd fabrics, wild accessories, or unflattering cuts, there were some 'fits Locklear couldn't save.
Locklear got too wrapped up in trends
Belts seemed to get bigger and weirder in the 1980s. Even belts that weren't particularly wide could be made larger by wrapping them several times around the body. Heather Locklear seemed to take this styling suggestion a little too far in this publicity shot from 1984. Her belt looked more like a long length of actual rope tied in a floppy bow, and it clashed with her classic white shirt and dark-wash denim. While rope belts were common during this decade, they were often braided and featured elastic, and were more stylized compared to Locklear's belt.
Locklear's metallic belt was a miss
Belt eccentricities also tripped Heather Locklear up in 1981. On one hand, her silvery halter top was a stellar choice, right down to its cool handkerchief hemline. However, the placement of the coordinating silver belt was odd since it sat just above the belt loops of her jeans. Maybe it's part of the shirt? In that case, Locklear would have been better off pairing the shirt with a skirt or pants without belt loops. The jeans also felt like a mismatch since they looked too casual compared to the highly festive top.
Fitness fashion fell flat for Locklear
Workout gear was pretty much a rite of passage for anyone who lived through the 1980s. Even workout video queen Jane Fonda didn't always nail the look (especially when she added a belt to her leotard). Although Heather Locklear avoided the belt pitfall, this 1981 workout look was not cohesive, due to the different colored stripes on her headband and legwarmers. Her maroon leotard also didn't exactly match the brighter hues in her accessories. The '80s were peak legwarmer time, so Locklear could likely have snagged a pair to better match her leotard and headband. Alternatively, she could've ditched the distracting headband and paired the thigh-high legwarmers with a sleek black leotard.
Locklear's lacy gown wasn't award-worthy
Heather Locklear attended the 1987 People's Choice Awards in a sheer white dress with an unusual silhouette. The piles of ruffles cascading down the shoulders, at the hem, and on the sleeves made this lacy affair look like it was an upcycle of either a wedding gown or a grandmother's tablecloth. For a dress already overboard on embellishments, the tassels on the front took it even further over the top. However, Locklear was clearly embracing a more-is-more vibe, since she accessorized with large beaded earrings.
Locklear's oversized blazer was hit or miss
Heather Locklear aced '80s style when she paired a baggy wine-colored blazer with a white button-up shirt and pants in March 1987. However, when she tried to repeat this trick months later, the look was snooze-worthy. Her big white blazer was too similar in length to the white patterned dress underneath. It gave the impression of a lab coat, and the cuffed sleeves looked messy. The overall 'fit was not only bland, from some angles it was pretty wrinkled, adding to the unflattering appearance.
Locklear's Globes outfit was overly embellished
Heather Locklear's 1987 Golden Globes look was quintessential '80s, right up to her teased, feathered hair. Although her dress gets points for not going overboard with the shoulder pads, it still looked like it came straight from the "Dynasty" costume department. The super shiny midnight blue material had a plasticky sheen that seems like it could be the decade's version of pleather. While that's more than enough on its own, the dress' shiny silver shoulder and waist embellishments were overly distracting, especially the large, fan-shaped decoration in the center.
Locklear's jacket was a bedazzled disaster
Three years earlier, Heather Locklear's 1984 Golden Globes look was a mish-mash of textures. Locklear was only 22 years old here, and she topped her outfit with a pearl-encrusted jacket that skewed way older. The tiny pearls were everywhere, from the fuzzy bodice and shoulders, down to the lacy mesh of the second half of the sleeves. In this case, we'd love to see what her outfit would look like sans jacket.
Fortunately, Locklear's awards show attire really took off in the 1990s. With its dramatic side slit, Locklear's 1996 Golden Globes dress might be her best-ever red carpet look.