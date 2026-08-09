Heather Locklear Donned A Few Rare Fashion Flops In The '80s

The 1980s were a particularly unique time in fashion history. Between the massive shoulder pads, statement belts, and neon everything, over the top was the name of the game. Even then, however, it was possible to take these wild trends a little too far. While Heather Locklear is forever associated with the 1992 series "Melrose Place," she kicked off her acting career in 1980 with a guest appearance on "CHiPs." Just before then, Locklear was considering a psychology career and dabbling in an acting class for commercials when her soon-to-be manager spotted her star potential.

In 1981, Locklear became a star on the nighttime soap "Dynasty." Locklear's on-screen fashion wasn't quite as flamboyant as her co-star Joan Collins. For instance, while they both wore sequin-bedecked gowns for a publicity shot shared to IMDb, Locklear's gown was sleeveless, and Collins' sleeves were made of clusters of tulle.

While Locklear was a huge fan of her "Melrose Place" and "Spin City" costumes, her '80s-era "Dynasty" outfits likely didn't have the same longevity. Still, in many instances Locklear made '80s fashion work, whether she was rocking swimwear, an oversized blazer, or glamorous body-hugging evening wear. However, even with a whole team of people helping Locklear craft her public image, there were times when the zaniness of '80s styles caused her fashion to fall flat. Whether it was odd fabrics, wild accessories, or unflattering cuts, there were some 'fits Locklear couldn't save.