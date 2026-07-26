Heather Locklear's 1996 Golden Globes Look Might Be Her Best Red Carpet Moment Of All Time
Heather Locklear was arguably at the height of her career in 1996, when she attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for her role as Amanda Woodward on the hit Fox soap opera "Melrose Place." She didn't win the award that night (or the five other times she was nominated). But she did win the other competition that happens at every award show, the honor of "best dressed."
Locklear wore a one-shoulder silver gown that made her shine as brightly as a literal star at the event. The nearly floor-length gown had a full side-slit with well-placed pieces of horizontal fabric climbing up the side like a ladder. She accessorized with a matching pair of open-toed shoes and a clutch. Her glam didn't overpower the dress. The makeup seemed natural, and her hair was styled in a messy up-do with side bangs. The whole look was the perfect blend of daring and elegance (especially for the '90s), and her hairstyle lent it the touch of controlled chaos it needed.
Locklear attended the 1996 Golden Globes with her then-husband, Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora, who wisely wore a simple white shirt under a black suit with no tie or tuxedo. The "Spin City" star had plenty of triumph and tragedy ahead in Locklear's life that she could never have predicted, but that night she stole the spotlight. Who needs a Golden Globe when no one can take their eyes off you to watch the ceremony?
Heather Locklear found love again after years of struggles
A year after the Golden Globes, Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora welcomed their daughter Ava Sambora (Sometimes known as Ava Locklear) on October 4, 1997. Locklear and Sambora would finalize their divorce a decade later, but they appear to have given Ava a relatively normal (though lavish) life. However, the "Perfect Man" star had struggles in life, navigating addiction, and Locklear had a rocky relationship with her own mother.
Ava — Locklear's daughter — lives a relatively normal life outside of the spotlight — married her husband Tyler Farrar in May 2026 with both of her parents in attendance. Locklear had her partner, "Falcon Crest" star Lorenzo Lamas, by her side for the happy occasion. The couple sparked dating rumors when they were seen together on New Year's Eve in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in April 2026. They first met in 1983 while doing a Playgirl photoshoot together.
The "Dynasty" star spoke about finding love in her 60s with Lorenzo on the Hollywood &Devine podcast in June 2026, although she didn't name Lamas. "When I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God," Locklear said. "I'm in the best time I have ever been." So, she might've had her most memorable red carpet moment in the '90s, but she's living her best life in 2026.