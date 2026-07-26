Heather Locklear's 1996 Golden Globes Look Might Be Her Best Red Carpet Moment Of All Time

Heather Locklear was arguably at the height of her career in 1996, when she attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for her role as Amanda Woodward on the hit Fox soap opera "Melrose Place." She didn't win the award that night (or the five other times she was nominated). But she did win the other competition that happens at every award show, the honor of "best dressed."

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Locklear wore a one-shoulder silver gown that made her shine as brightly as a literal star at the event. The nearly floor-length gown had a full side-slit with well-placed pieces of horizontal fabric climbing up the side like a ladder. She accessorized with a matching pair of open-toed shoes and a clutch. Her glam didn't overpower the dress. The makeup seemed natural, and her hair was styled in a messy up-do with side bangs. The whole look was the perfect blend of daring and elegance (especially for the '90s), and her hairstyle lent it the touch of controlled chaos it needed.

Locklear attended the 1996 Golden Globes with her then-husband, Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora, who wisely wore a simple white shirt under a black suit with no tie or tuxedo. The "Spin City" star had plenty of triumph and tragedy ahead in Locklear's life that she could never have predicted, but that night she stole the spotlight. Who needs a Golden Globe when no one can take their eyes off you to watch the ceremony?