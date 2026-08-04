The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At Lollapalooza 2026

There are plenty of reasons to come to Chicago — whether it be for the Christkindlmarket, Cloudgate, a Bulls game, and naturally, the hot dogs. However, it's hard to deny that the busiest weekend the Windy City usually faces (as evidenced by how difficult it becomes to navigate traffic, book a hotel, and catch an Uber) is undoubtedly the Lollapalooza Music Festival.

The event comes from nomadic origins, establishing its annual partnership with the city of Chicago in 2005. It ignored genre divides, embracing artists from across the musical spectrum and putting names such as Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, and Olivia Rodrigo among an eclectic compilation of drastically different top performances over the years. The 2026 edition of the festival was no different, bringing fans of The Smashing Pumpkins and Olivia Dean together around the same stage. While attendees buy their tickets in anticipation of the music, internet users watching the livestreams get to consume the best (and worst) of what these artists' stylists have to offer.

As someone who was in the city that weekend, I can attest to the fact that Lollapalooza 2026 was wet, humid, and erratic. Hit with thunderstorms and an 86-degree high, dressing to impress may have been a liability for some, and the perfect call for others. A musical performance is almost a plate-spinning act of vocals, dance, and costume — and while some artists on this list managed to hit a high note, others visually fell flat.