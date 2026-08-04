Is Suri Noelle Hollywood's Next Big Thing? Insiders Say Absolutely Ahead Of Her Major Theater Debut
Suri Noelle may have inherited the superstar gene from her famous parents. On August 1, the 20-year-old looked more like mom Katie Holmes than ever when she was photographed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was performing in a play. Now, Suri's headed to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to perform in the show's UK debut. From the sound of it, this is only the beginning of her ascent to stardom.
The weekend she was spotted, Suri and some of her peers from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama performed in "Midsummer!" in the college town. The show is said to be a fresh interpretation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." After two weeks of performances in Edinburgh, Suri return to Carnegie Mellon for her junior year. Through the years, we've seen Suri's complete style transformation unfold, so we weren't surprised when she headed to school with the tentative plan of majoring in fashion. Now, however, she has committed to studying musical theatre. And she likely has a bright future on her chosen path. An insider told the Daily Mail that Suri is an" excellent actress."
Suri Noelle doesn't want to be known as a nepo baby
Suri Noelle recently made the news for changing her name, dropping her estranged dad and fellow actor Tom Cruise's last name. A source told the Daily Mail, "She is a nice girl and goes by a different name to protect her privacy," while also noting, "The thing is that she is studying her ass off and actually putting in the work to be a trained actor, not just a nepo baby..." So, while Suri has two famous actors for parents, she's apparently hoping to pursue acting in her own way. The insider noted, "She really wants to learn the craft and art of acting. Also she is insanely talented."
While Suri may have considered going a different route with her studies when she first started college, there's nothing new about her love of musical theatre. When she was a senior at a performing arts high school in 2023, a source told Page Six she was "amazing" as Morticia Addams in her school's production of "The Addams Family: The Musical." So, it seems that Suri has the chops to go far in show business. And after plenty of celebs have had takes on being nepo babies that had us cringing, it's hard not to be impressed by Suri's independent approach to pursuing a future in performing.