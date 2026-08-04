Is Suri Noelle Hollywood's Next Big Thing? Insiders Say Absolutely Ahead Of Her Major Theater Debut

Suri Noelle may have inherited the superstar gene from her famous parents. On August 1, the 20-year-old looked more like mom Katie Holmes than ever when she was photographed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was performing in a play. Now, Suri's headed to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to perform in the show's UK debut. From the sound of it, this is only the beginning of her ascent to stardom.

The weekend she was spotted, Suri and some of her peers from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama performed in "Midsummer!" in the college town. The show is said to be a fresh interpretation of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." After two weeks of performances in Edinburgh, Suri return to Carnegie Mellon for her junior year. Through the years, we've seen Suri's complete style transformation unfold, so we weren't surprised when she headed to school with the tentative plan of majoring in fashion. Now, however, she has committed to studying musical theatre. And she likely has a bright future on her chosen path. An insider told the Daily Mail that Suri is an" excellent actress."