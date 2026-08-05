King Charles & Prince William's Relationship Is Reportedly In A Fragile State Over Harry

In recent weeks, there has been increased speculation regarding a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his father, King Charles III, years after the former's acrimonious exit (or "Megxit") from the royal fold. Harry and King Charles enjoyed a miniature family reunion back in July, which apparently went even better than expected, if Charles' reported offer to let Harry stay at Buckingham Palace during his next visit to the U.K. is anything to go on. While Harry and Charles may be mending fences, Harry and his older brother, William, Prince of Wales, don't seem to be any closer to ending their own famous feud. Exacerbating that are new reports suggesting Charles' attempts to make amends with Harry could lead to a falling out with the heir to his throne, making the state of the royal family all the more fragile.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that William still stands as a major gatekeeper against Harry — which could sour the Prince of Wales' own relationship with his father. "The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who together with his family, is its future," Fitzwilliams said. Unfortunately, a new announcement risks deteriorating the situation even further. Sir Clive Alderton, the king's personal secretary, has announced that he will be stepping down, with his successor stepping into that position next spring or summer. Harry and Alderton have historically been at odds, with Harry referring to him as "The Wasp" in his memoir, "Spare." As such, this development could help smooth things over between Harry and Charles.

However, considering William's current disdain for his brother, he likely wants the king's next personal secretary to be on his side of the feud as much as possible. It may upset the ongoing reconciliation between Harry and Charles if William is able to manipulate the secretary's hiring, and he certainly seems able to do so. As Fitzwilliams further opined, "The King would obviously be unwise to approach this without [his older son's] support as it could be incendiary. This presents a huge challenge for whoever succeeds Sir Clive!"