Prince Harry & King Charles Won't Make Amends Anytime Soon If Camilla Doesn't Approve
King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seem to be making small but significant steps toward repairing their famously strained relationship. In early July 2026, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had a brief reunion with Charles as part of Harry's broader visit to his native United Kingdom. This marked the first time in years that the monarch had seen his youngest grandchildren in person. Another key presence at said meetup was that of Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles' wife and Harry's stepmother. And, if reports are to be believed, a more permanent mending of fences between the king and the Duke of Sussex won't move forward without Camilla's stamp of approval.
Notably, there's significant tension between Harry and his stepmother that long predates the prince's estrangement from his dad and highly publicized feud with his older brother, Prince William. Be that as it may, one fact remains: Charles and Camilla are in it for the long haul. As royal author Catherine Mayer told People in the aftermath of the king's reunion with the Sussexes, "[Camilla] is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life. There is no reconciliation with him without her."
On that note, an anonymous source told Vanity Fair Camilla "dropped everything" to attend the get-together on such short notice. "Charles wanted Camilla to be there for moral support and because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry," they said.
The tension between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla, explained
Prince Harry has never had a particularly warm relationship with his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. This, of course, largely stems from the fact that King Charles' current relationship with Camilla began as an affair while he was still married to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. In his controversial 2023 memoir, "Spare," Harry went as far as to call Camilla "dangerous" due to her supposed dealings with the media. Elaborating on his choice of words during an interview on "60 Minutes" that same year, the Duke of Sussex said, "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image [after the affair]. ... That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information."
However, while Harry similarly described Camilla as the "villain" in his parents' breakup, and isn't exactly close with her in general, he's also made it clear that he does not see her as an "evil" person. "I love every member of my family, despite the differences," he told "Good Morning America" in 2023, adding, "So when I see her, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution, and done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake." So while getting Camilla to sign off on Harry re-entering Charles' good graces will almost certainly prove difficult, it might not be impossible.