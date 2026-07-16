Prince Harry & King Charles Won't Make Amends Anytime Soon If Camilla Doesn't Approve

King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seem to be making small but significant steps toward repairing their famously strained relationship. In early July 2026, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had a brief reunion with Charles as part of Harry's broader visit to his native United Kingdom. This marked the first time in years that the monarch had seen his youngest grandchildren in person. Another key presence at said meetup was that of Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles' wife and Harry's stepmother. And, if reports are to be believed, a more permanent mending of fences between the king and the Duke of Sussex won't move forward without Camilla's stamp of approval.

Notably, there's significant tension between Harry and his stepmother that long predates the prince's estrangement from his dad and highly publicized feud with his older brother, Prince William. Be that as it may, one fact remains: Charles and Camilla are in it for the long haul. As royal author Catherine Mayer told People in the aftermath of the king's reunion with the Sussexes, "[Camilla] is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life. There is no reconciliation with him without her."

On that note, an anonymous source told Vanity Fair Camilla "dropped everything" to attend the get-together on such short notice. "Charles wanted Camilla to be there for moral support and because she has been a pillar of strength for him throughout all the drama with Harry," they said.