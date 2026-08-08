Quote Of The Day By Betty White: 'If One Is Lucky Enough To Be Blessed With...'
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Betty White was a beloved actor, comedian, author, and activist with an impressive Hollywood career that spanned decades and a smile that melted hearts the world over. One of her first roles was as co-host of the show "Hollywood on Television," which started in 1949, where she did everything from singing to taking part in skits and even appearing in live commercials. White earned her first Emmy nomination in 1951, while her first win was in 1975, for the actor's celebrated work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
White famously hosted the game show "Just Men!," which debuted in 1983, and while it didn't last long, the role earned White a Daytime Emmy for outstanding host or hostess in a game or audience participation show. One of her most famous roles was Rose, on the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls," which was way ahead of its time. As White got older, she still worked regularly. At 88, she was the oldest host ever on "Saturday Night Live," and she appeared on "Hot in Cleveland" well into her 90s. But she wasn't limited to just comedy — Betty White also took on a dramatic role in "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Betty White died in 2021, when she was 99. With her long life and storied career, she accumulated a ton of wisdom, hence why the beloved star has today's quote of the day.
Quote of the day by Betty White
"However, if one is lucky enough to be blessed with good health, growing older shouldn't be something to complain about. It's not a surprise, we knew it was coming — make the most of it. So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game."
Betty White wrote this reminder of gratitude near the very beginning of her 2011 book "If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't)," a mix of memoir, advice, and reflections from the Hollywood legend. Notably, she followed it up with an acknowledgement of some of the benefits of aging, like being treated "more gently" and always having a place to sit, no matter the setting.
Deeper meaning of Betty White's quote — appreciate growing older
There's no shortage of tips and tricks to help try and slow the aging process. However, no matter how hard you try, there's no way to stop time. Betty White is pointing that out in this quote. Moreover, she wants those reading it to realize something she clearly came to learn from first-hand experience: You'll look and feel different in your body as you get older, but it's actually an incredible gift to be able to do so, especially if you're in decent health.
White knows that not everyone has the privilege to get to old age, much less to do it in relatively good form. Instead of seeing age as something to fight against or be resentful about, with this quote, White wants people to adjust their mindset and appreciate all that they can still do, and be appreciative for the chance to be older. Focus on the positives and just be grateful, instead of lamenting what you used to be able to do or how you looked.
More quotes from Betty White
- "It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver."
- "Animals don't lie. Animals don't criticize. If animals have moody days, they handle them better than humans do."
- "Friendship takes time and energy if it's going to work. You can luck into something great, but it doesn't last if you don't give it proper appreciation. Friendship can be so comfortable, but nurture it — don't take it for granted."
- "You can lie to anyone in the world and even get away with it, perhaps, but when you are alone and look into your own eyes in the mirror, you can't sidestep the truth. Always be sure you can meet those eyes directly."
- "Treat your profession with respect. Come in prepared. Walk in to every situation with a positive, open mind. Allow yourself time to experience a situation before forming an opinion."