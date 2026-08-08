Quote Of The Day By Betty White: 'If One Is Lucky Enough To Be Blessed With...'

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Betty White was a beloved actor, comedian, author, and activist with an impressive Hollywood career that spanned decades and a smile that melted hearts the world over. One of her first roles was as co-host of the show "Hollywood on Television," which started in 1949, where she did everything from singing to taking part in skits and even appearing in live commercials. White earned her first Emmy nomination in 1951, while her first win was in 1975, for the actor's celebrated work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

White famously hosted the game show "Just Men!," which debuted in 1983, and while it didn't last long, the role earned White a Daytime Emmy for outstanding host or hostess in a game or audience participation show. One of her most famous roles was Rose, on the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls," which was way ahead of its time. As White got older, she still worked regularly. At 88, she was the oldest host ever on "Saturday Night Live," and she appeared on "Hot in Cleveland" well into her 90s. But she wasn't limited to just comedy — Betty White also took on a dramatic role in "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Betty White died in 2021, when she was 99. With her long life and storied career, she accumulated a ton of wisdom, hence why the beloved star has today's quote of the day.