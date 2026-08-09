William Shatner & His Daughter Were Diagnosed With Cancer At The Same Time: 'Bonded By All Kinds Of Difficulties'

Legendary actor William Shatner is best known for playing Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise, and he's one of those long-lived Hollywood actors still working after their 90th birthday. While his character has saved lives across the galaxy, here on Earth, William has faced his share of health issues, including a stage 4 malignant melanoma diagnosis in 2023. It came not long after his daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. Their shared battle brought them even closer together. "We're bonded by all kinds of difficulties that we've overcome," William told People. They're both now in good health and cancer-free.

Melanie is one of three daughters that William had with Gloria Rand, the first of Shatner's four ex-wives. As Melanie underwent cancer treatment, William really helped her through it. She told People about the time she'd called her dad in the middle of the night in the midst of chemotherapy. He came over right away, and Melanie revealed what happened next: "he gave me, what I think of ever since I was a little girl, a 'daddy bear hug,' He said, 'This is going to be a blip in your life. You're going to get through this, and it'll be a memory.'" Thankfully, he was right.

William's melanoma diagnosis came in June 2023; it had spread to his brain and lungs. When Melanie found out about her father's cancer, she wasn't sure she could handle it if he didn't make it through. "I remember vividly thinking, 'I don't have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time,'" she explained to People.