Side-By-Side Pics Of Hollywood Legends In Their Breakout Role & After Their 90th Birthday

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Hollywood can be a fickle place, creating stars overnight before ditching them for the next shiny thing, but there are some stars who have stood the test of time to become legends. It's impressive for anyone to survive into their 90s, but even more impressive if they've managed to do so as a longtime actor. As such, it's fascinating to compare these stars as nonagenarians to how they were when they first started out, whether they're still acting or enjoying a life of retirement.

While these celebs have still aged like fine wine, there's no denying that these stars look different from when they landed their breakout role — once you get to your 90s, there's really no way to effectively hide your age, as these pictures reveal. From portraying magical nannies and genies to adventurers who've traveled to space, here are 10 Hollywood stars who have stood the test of time and what they look like compared to their first big breakout roles.