The Four-Word Warning Prince William Reportedly Gave Harry About Kate & Their Kids

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has become far more visible since the latter left the royal fold, surfacing in interviews, documentaries, and Harry's 2023 memoir. Now, per a May 2026 report by In Touch Weekly, syndicated by Yahoo!, Prince William is apparently so angry at Prince Harry for some of his recent remarks that he's threatened him with "consequences" if he doesn't "muzzle himself." According to the insider who chatted with the magazine, the Prince of Wales decided to route a message through the people both brothers knew. The message was four simple words, and an ominous threat: "There will be consequences."

What allegedly set it off was not a Netflix special or a page out of "Spare" — Prince Harry's 2023 tell-all memoir — that William somehow skipped past on his first reading. It was actually a secondhand lament. A longtime friend of the Duke of Sussex told the Daily Mail that Harry mourns what Archie and Lilibet are growing up without — chiefly the "extensive family network" their cousins can reach without ever thinking about it. Read the way it was probably intended, it's nothing besides a father's ache. Read the way the older brother reportedly received it, it is a comparison drawn at the expense of his three children.

"William is ferociously protective of his wife and kids, even the whiff of Harry dragging them into his woe-is-me narrative gets his hackles up," the insider explained to In Touch Weekly. Prince William is reportedly already thinking about Prince George's future, so the last thing he wants is Harry weighing in. One caveat worth reiterating is that all of this is sourced to unnamed people, so you should take it with a grain of salt. Until either brother or a spokesperson addresses it publicly.