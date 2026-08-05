Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Team Up With Major A-Lister For Animal Conservation Project
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are collaborating with a star for a special project. Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild is an organization focused on conservation and protecting natural habitats for many species that are in danger. Now, he has teamed up with the Bezos Earth Fund for a new endeavor focused on endangered species.
DiCaprio and the Bezos' organizations are getting the Phoenix Species Project up and running. The effort is committed to helping to recover 100 of the most critically endangered species across the globe. Alongside additional financial backing from Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation, the Phoenix Species Project already has a $200 million commitment. According to Variety, half of that is reportedly coming from the Bezos Earth Fund, which is headed up by Jeff as chairman and Lauren as vice chair. Jeff ranks fourth on Forbes' list of "The World's Real-Time Billionaires" as of writing.
The couple are seemingly hoping to make more of a philanthropic impact with their donation. Forbes currently gives Jeff a philanthropy score of two out of the possible five, indicating that he's given away less than 5% of his wealth to charitable causes. This latest donation is sure to catch the attention of the many folks who are concerned about the mounting risks in the world of wildlife conservation.
Leonardo DiCaprio has had a long friendship with the Bezoses
While Leonardo DiCaprio partnering up with the Bezos Earth Fund may seem surprising to some, it actually makes perfect sense, considering the trio's well-established friendship. DiCaprio was among the guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' highly discussed wedding weekend in summer 2025. Back in 2021, Lauren and DiCaprio had a viral moment that caused a stir, when the then-future Mrs. Bezos seemed utterly starstruck and perhaps even flirtatious with the Academy Award winner. Yet, this interaction that was caught on camera wasn't what it looked like to many. "They're really close friends and have been for a while," an insider told Page Six at the time.
The source noted, "[They find] common ground in the fight against climate change and their work in environmental activism." This makes their latest partnership all the more fitting. In the past, this friendship with Jeff has negatively affected DiCaprio's reputation. However, their new endeavor could change that. With hopes of bringing species from more than 30 countries back from the brink of extinction, the A-list team certainly has a commendable goal set.