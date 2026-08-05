Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Team Up With Major A-Lister For Animal Conservation Project

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are collaborating with a star for a special project. Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild is an organization focused on conservation and protecting natural habitats for many species that are in danger. Now, he has teamed up with the Bezos Earth Fund for a new endeavor focused on endangered species.

DiCaprio and the Bezos' organizations are getting the Phoenix Species Project up and running. The effort is committed to helping to recover 100 of the most critically endangered species across the globe. Alongside additional financial backing from Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation, the Phoenix Species Project already has a $200 million commitment. According to Variety, half of that is reportedly coming from the Bezos Earth Fund, which is headed up by Jeff as chairman and Lauren as vice chair. Jeff ranks fourth on Forbes' list of "The World's Real-Time Billionaires" as of writing.

The couple are seemingly hoping to make more of a philanthropic impact with their donation. Forbes currently gives Jeff a philanthropy score of two out of the possible five, indicating that he's given away less than 5% of his wealth to charitable causes. This latest donation is sure to catch the attention of the many folks who are concerned about the mounting risks in the world of wildlife conservation.