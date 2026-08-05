King Charles' Relationship With Harry & Meghan Is Reportedly 'Improving Considerably' After UK Visit
Nearly a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the United Kingdom with their kids in tow, people are still wondering just what effect Harry's meeting with King Charles III has had on their estranged relationship. From the sound of it, this meeting may have finally begun mending Harry and Charles' rift. The king is reportedly even planning something for his estranged daughter-in-law's birthday — or, perhaps we should say, "formerly estranged."
Harry and Meghan's kids also saw Charles during the trip, which was Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, and their mom's first time in the U.K. since 2022. This may have also helped soothe the ongoing royal family feud, at least if new reports are to be believed. August 4, 2026, marked Meghan's 45th birthday, and according to Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, the king may have made a very meaningful move for the big day.
"I think we can safely assume there will be some sort of a gift from the King and Queen this year," the former butler told Action Network regarding Meghan's birthday, per the Daily Express. According to him, "Relations are seemingly improving considerably, and Charles will want to celebrate his daughter-in-law with a special gesture." Considering how their relationship has been in the years leading up to this, if Charles really did give Meghan a gift, it would be reasonable evidence that their reunion changed things for the better.
Meghan's birthday could have been a sign of mended fences
From the perspective of Grant Harrold, who worked as King Charles' butler from 2004 to 2011, "If they are really trying to fix things, the King will want to go that extra mile, and it will be a more special gift," per the Daily Express. Noting that Charles is actually a thoughtful gift-giver, he added, "It's possible that he could have given a piece of jewelry that belonged to the late Queen [Elizabeth II.] Maybe a hand-me-down item like a pair of earrings." Harrold stressed that the royal family only gives birthday shoutouts on social media for working royals, so no public mention of Meghan's birthday doesn't indicate any friction behind the scenes.
A piece of jewelry from Elizabeth would certainly send a message. However, Harrold had another guess about Meghan Markle's birthday that is much less realistic, though it would certainly be bigger news if it did transpire. "I also think that William and Catherine will reach out this year. Perhaps a birthday card was passed on and maybe a gift, which is highly possible." This would certainly be interesting, considering William and Charles were reportedly butting heads over the reunion with Prince Harry. Numerous reports have indicated that William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are far from friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. So, while we wouldn't hold our breath for a gift from them, a birthday gift from Charles would still mean the world.