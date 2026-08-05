King Charles' Relationship With Harry & Meghan Is Reportedly 'Improving Considerably' After UK Visit

Nearly a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the United Kingdom with their kids in tow, people are still wondering just what effect Harry's meeting with King Charles III has had on their estranged relationship. From the sound of it, this meeting may have finally begun mending Harry and Charles' rift. The king is reportedly even planning something for his estranged daughter-in-law's birthday — or, perhaps we should say, "formerly estranged."

Harry and Meghan's kids also saw Charles during the trip, which was Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, and their mom's first time in the U.K. since 2022. This may have also helped soothe the ongoing royal family feud, at least if new reports are to be believed. August 4, 2026, marked Meghan's 45th birthday, and according to Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, the king may have made a very meaningful move for the big day.

"I think we can safely assume there will be some sort of a gift from the King and Queen this year," the former butler told Action Network regarding Meghan's birthday, per the Daily Express. According to him, "Relations are seemingly improving considerably, and Charles will want to celebrate his daughter-in-law with a special gesture." Considering how their relationship has been in the years leading up to this, if Charles really did give Meghan a gift, it would be reasonable evidence that their reunion changed things for the better.