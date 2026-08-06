Little House Reboot's Luke Bracey Wasn't Influenced By OG Pa Michael Landon: 'Blissfully Ignorant'
One of the hardest things about stepping into a reboot of a classic show like "Little House on the Prairie" is that everyone will compare the new version to the old one. For Luke Bracey, who plays Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the Netflix adaptation of the beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder books, the job requires taking on a role made famous by Michael Landon. Landon didn't just play Pa for nine seasons on the original "Little House," he helped shape the character — and the show — working behind the scenes as a writer and director. Landon even wrote one especially beautiful line from the show that has been connected to him ever since. All of this could have caused Bracey agita if he had been aware of Landon's legacy, but, as it turned out, Bracey had no idea of the legacy he was stepping into.
"I was kind of blissfully ignorant, really," Bracey said, speaking with AP in May 2026. "I didn't grow up with 'Little House.' I didn't grow up with the books, I didn't grow up with the show." Bracey admitted that not having knowledge of what he was taking on made things easier for him, explaining, "I was kind of lucky going into this whole process and making it where I didn't feel that burden." But he has since realized the weight that he is carrying: "The intimidating factors come after making it, when I've told people what I've done, and I've been told how important it is to them."
Luke Bracey has some thoughts on being the new 'Hot Pa'
When Michael Landon played Charles Ingalls on the original "Little House on the Prairie," the character wasn't loved just for his fatherly advice and loving nature. A lot of weekly "Little House" viewers watched because they thought Landon was a real looker. Or, as Luke Bracey's "Little House" wife, Crosby Fitzgerald, called him, a "Hot Pa." When asked by TV Insider if he could promise to bring the same steamy energy to the role, Bracey, a little red in the face, tried to answer the question, saying, "Potentially. I think the show has many more facets to it. I hope! I think so."
Once his TV daughters Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes stopped laughing, Bracey dove deeper into why he thinks the new "Little House" will capture the attention of audiences: "I think ... a really wonderful thing about this show is that ... even though it's set in 1869, in this faraway land, seemingly, the connections it has with everyday life now are the same." But the actor's rugged good looks are surely going to help draw people in, which he cheekily admitted, "So I think people might tune in for many reasons, but they might come out of the show with some lessons they didn't expect."
Luckily for Bracey and the cast of the new "Little House," their work has been well-received by viewers and members of the original show's cast. Melissa Gilbert gave the new iteration her "stamp of approval" and defended the show against the haters. And Alison Arngrim, who played schoolyard bully Nellie Oleson in the original "Little House," makes a cameo in the new series and was amazed by the show's quality, especially the clothes and makeup.