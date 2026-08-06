Little House Reboot's Luke Bracey Wasn't Influenced By OG Pa Michael Landon: 'Blissfully Ignorant'

One of the hardest things about stepping into a reboot of a classic show like "Little House on the Prairie" is that everyone will compare the new version to the old one. For Luke Bracey, who plays Charles "Pa" Ingalls in the Netflix adaptation of the beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder books, the job requires taking on a role made famous by Michael Landon. Landon didn't just play Pa for nine seasons on the original "Little House," he helped shape the character — and the show — working behind the scenes as a writer and director. Landon even wrote one especially beautiful line from the show that has been connected to him ever since. All of this could have caused Bracey agita if he had been aware of Landon's legacy, but, as it turned out, Bracey had no idea of the legacy he was stepping into.

"I was kind of blissfully ignorant, really," Bracey said, speaking with AP in May 2026. "I didn't grow up with 'Little House.' I didn't grow up with the books, I didn't grow up with the show." Bracey admitted that not having knowledge of what he was taking on made things easier for him, explaining, "I was kind of lucky going into this whole process and making it where I didn't feel that burden." But he has since realized the weight that he is carrying: "The intimidating factors come after making it, when I've told people what I've done, and I've been told how important it is to them."