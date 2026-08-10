Sweet Details About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Rings You Might Have Missed

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are settling into married life, the attention has naturally shifted from their grand, 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Square Garden to smaller details, like the work of separating fact from fiction about Swift's wedding dress. With the newlyweds volunteering nothing in the way of photos or anecdotes at the time of writing, the rumor mill has been more than happy to improvise, and at times, connect the dots to get a better idea of how it all came together. On July 10, 2026, while attending the nuptials of Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker gave us a peek at her wedding band.

The internet zoomed in on the group photo that Vogue shared on Instagram, and let's just say the newlywed's left hand didn't disappoint. Swift's wedding band is stacked beneath the engagement ring Kelce proposed with in August 2025. Together, they climb a good way up her finger, which sounds like a fitting postscript to a wedding surprisingly officiated by Adam Sandler and heavily guarded by street closures that ran a few blocks deep into Midtown. The pop star didn't exactly hide the rock during her engagement, even showing it off onstage timed to the proposal line in "Love Story."

Interestingly enough, though, it's actually the groom's ring that hides the best Easter Egg. Looking closely at what Kelce chose for himself, his band features a callback to the engagement ring he chose for the "22" hitmaker. Kelce has revealed some emotional details about his relationship with and proposal to Swift. In fact, he made her giddy with excitement over remembering a jewelry video she'd shown him some 18 months before the engagement, which proved that Kelce was paying attention.