Sweet Details About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Rings You Might Have Missed
Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are settling into married life, the attention has naturally shifted from their grand, 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Square Garden to smaller details, like the work of separating fact from fiction about Swift's wedding dress. With the newlyweds volunteering nothing in the way of photos or anecdotes at the time of writing, the rumor mill has been more than happy to improvise, and at times, connect the dots to get a better idea of how it all came together. On July 10, 2026, while attending the nuptials of Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker gave us a peek at her wedding band.
The internet zoomed in on the group photo that Vogue shared on Instagram, and let's just say the newlywed's left hand didn't disappoint. Swift's wedding band is stacked beneath the engagement ring Kelce proposed with in August 2025. Together, they climb a good way up her finger, which sounds like a fitting postscript to a wedding surprisingly officiated by Adam Sandler and heavily guarded by street closures that ran a few blocks deep into Midtown. The pop star didn't exactly hide the rock during her engagement, even showing it off onstage timed to the proposal line in "Love Story."
Interestingly enough, though, it's actually the groom's ring that hides the best Easter Egg. Looking closely at what Kelce chose for himself, his band features a callback to the engagement ring he chose for the "22" hitmaker. Kelce has revealed some emotional details about his relationship with and proposal to Swift. In fact, he made her giddy with excitement over remembering a jewelry video she'd shown him some 18 months before the engagement, which proved that Kelce was paying attention.
The gold in Travis Kelce's wedding band links it to Taylor Swift's engagement ring
The photo taken during the Chiefs wedding obscures Travis Kelce's hand, but luckily he gave us a clearer view of his ring on July 20, 2026, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's pal Cris Carter shared a snap of them on Instagram. The internet took care of the rest, extensively dissecting the design. Olivia Landau, the founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, confirmed to Elle that the yellow gold of his wedding band "matches Taylor's engagement ring." Jewelry designer Steph Mazuera further noted that it's a "classic 5 to 6 mm domed band," in what she believes is 18-karat yellow gold. The price estimates land between $2,000 and $6,000, which is modest by this couple's standards.
Swift's engagement ring — an old mine brilliant cut diamond set in yellow gold, flanked by a pair of smaller stones on either side — was custom-created by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine. It exists because Kelce quietly filed away his then-girlfriend's enthusiasm for the designer's work when she first mentioned it. When the athlete weighed his own wedding band options, he seemingly passed over platinum and other fashionable metals in favor of something that ties his to hers. Notably, Kelce is not a man who's short on rings either.
He currently has three Super Bowl rings. The one from 2024 is ridiculously expensive too, packing an incredible 529 diamonds and dozens of rubies and gemstones. It's valued at around $40,000. He hates wearing them, though, lamenting on a June 2024 episode of his "New Heights" podcast that they're just not a practical size. When it came to Swift, Kelce went with plain gold. Talk about "I love shiny things but I'd marry you with paper rings."