Kurt Russell Isn't The Biggest Fan Of His Iconic Western Film Tombstone: 'Could Have Been Way Better'

With a career spanning more than six decades, it isn't surprising that Kurt Russell has more than a few iconic movies under his belt. Russell started off as a child actor and became famous for his run of live-action Disney movies throughout the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, the actor recreated his public image, becoming an action hero and making movies with the love of his life, Goldie Hawn. Then, in the 2000s, the star took on a new persona as an elder statesman, mixing up his action movie roles with playing a dad and even putting his own twist on Santa Claus. And while there can be a debate about which Russell movie is the best, one that is sure to be on most lists is "Tombstone," which makes it all the more surprising that Russell feels it doesn't live up to his expectations. He told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in March 2026 how, "It could have been way better."

Russell took on the role of Wyatt Earp in the epic retelling of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, turning in one of his most iconic performances. But the star said, in his opinion, "The movie is not as good as the screenplay." Russell went on to explain his issues with the classic Western: " ... for a lot of different reasons, the money got burned through, and the director thing didn't work out. So we had to go about it differently, and we got what we made." While "Tombstone" has become a beloved movie, often being considered one of the greats in its genre, Russell believes it could have been so much more, telling the outlet, "It's considered one of the great Westerns, right? It could have been considered one of the great movies."