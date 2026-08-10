Morgan Fairchild Had A Few Rare Fashion Flops In The '80s

Every era has its beauty standards, each carrying through to the next generations as either kitsch or cool. The '80s have received their fair share of condemnation and celebration as either or, but there's a unique glamour that '80s soap opera divas, such as Morgan Fairchild, have translated to the decades since.

Although the Texas native got her start on television back in the '70s with hit series such as "Search for Tomorrow," "Happy Days," and "Mork & Mindy," the '80s brought about a fresh new decade of big opportunities (and even bigger hair). Alongside films such as "The Seduction" and "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," Fairchild also continued her career on TV with series like "Flamingo Road" and "Paper Dolls." However, some of her most iconic roles come from her nearly 30-year run on "General Hospital," as well as her stint as Chandler Bing's mom in "Friends." Still acting into her 70s, Fairchild also started her own podcast, "2 B****es From Texas," alongside sister Cathryn Hartt. You can still see traces of her signature '80s glam in her makeup, outfits, and hair today, having refined her taste and tweaked it to the times.

However, while Fairchild was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses of the '80s, there were some looks that were a clear trial and error. Fashion taste fluctuates as our lives do, and as the "Shattered Illusions" star can attest through her own tragedies in life, not every moment can be a hit. Although incredibly rare, here are a few fashion flops from her heyday.