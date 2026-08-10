Morgan Fairchild Had A Few Rare Fashion Flops In The '80s
Every era has its beauty standards, each carrying through to the next generations as either kitsch or cool. The '80s have received their fair share of condemnation and celebration as either or, but there's a unique glamour that '80s soap opera divas, such as Morgan Fairchild, have translated to the decades since.
Although the Texas native got her start on television back in the '70s with hit series such as "Search for Tomorrow," "Happy Days," and "Mork & Mindy," the '80s brought about a fresh new decade of big opportunities (and even bigger hair). Alongside films such as "The Seduction" and "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," Fairchild also continued her career on TV with series like "Flamingo Road" and "Paper Dolls." However, some of her most iconic roles come from her nearly 30-year run on "General Hospital," as well as her stint as Chandler Bing's mom in "Friends." Still acting into her 70s, Fairchild also started her own podcast, "2 B****es From Texas," alongside sister Cathryn Hartt. You can still see traces of her signature '80s glam in her makeup, outfits, and hair today, having refined her taste and tweaked it to the times.
However, while Fairchild was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses of the '80s, there were some looks that were a clear trial and error. Fashion taste fluctuates as our lives do, and as the "Shattered Illusions" star can attest through her own tragedies in life, not every moment can be a hit. Although incredibly rare, here are a few fashion flops from her heyday.
Morgan Fairchild may have been inspired by '80s prom trends
Some '80s fashion trends deservedly remained categorized as 'kitsch,' especially among prom dress trends throughout the decade. In this photo of Morgan Fairchild attending a press event for "Hope News Network" in 1988, you may think that she had gotten her invitations confused in the mail. The dark ruffled sleeves added a level of buoyancy that steals all the attention away from the figure-hugging bodice, and large fabric flowers only make the look more severe. A bit too Hobby Lobby Couture for a red carpet nowadays, and especially compared to so many of her more sophisticated dresses in her wardrobe.
This holiday look probably needed a couple more hours in Santa's workshop
Themed photoshoots are still a thing in Hollywood today, but looking back at this Christmas portrait of Morgan Fairchild from 1985, it can't help but look a bit haphazard. Her red shoulder cape and matching dress seem to be adorned with costume earrings sparingly assorted across the surface, and the fuzzy white scarf would have done a lot better as a trip across the pieces. Naturally, Fairchild could make a trash bag look chic, but there's a reason this look probably never made it out of a catalog of headshots.
This space-age look was a little too alien
It's hard to think that anything in the '80s could look dated, but this particular number worn by Morgan Fairchild in 1984 seemed better suited for the '60s space-age trend. There was nothing too offensive about the plain, draped silver toga-like dress, but her headpiece in particular looked like a bedazzled swimming cap.
As '60s trends have slowly been trickling their way into contemporary fashion (Matthieu Blazy showed several swim caps in his Chanel Cruise 2027 collection), maybe this look was just both ahead and behind the times.
Morgan Fairchild got lost on the set of Little House on the Prairie
"General Hospital" star Morgan Fairchild is best known for her glamour, making this particular look alongside Jon Voight all the more shocking. The button-down navy blouse with lace trimmings paired with a gray wool skirt was a massive departure from her usual sense of style — even with her bold and dramatic eye show. The outfit almost felt like more of a costume than her most glamorous looks, as Fairchild appeared as though she got her sets mixed up and wandered out of "Little House on the Prairie's" costume department.
This bedazzled look was less fun than frumpy
Black and white photos can help conceal a lot, but this particular look Morgan Fairchild wore backstage in 1983 is so unflattering, one dreads to consider what color the piece actually was. While the slacks and heels were incredibly chic, her bedazzled tunic did the star no favors. The overload of glitter as well as contrasting patterns and unflattering blocking were particularly odd — not even the ribbon belt around her waist could save her from looking abnormally frumpy. She's been known to rock similar baggier silhouettes with much better results, but this outfit was too busy to ignore.
This bedazzled poncho was a textural nightmare
There are a few styling rules that most people agree with; texture is commonly considered a huge focal point. However, in the case of this photo of Morgan Fairchild holding a gold glittery shawl over her silky blue blouse from 1983, this can't help but feel totally mismatched. Style Blooming strongly advises against pairing two light-reflective textures together, as it can just be overdone and unrefined. She did pair this look with a bold gold necklace, but the textile turmoil made the glitter look grainy and unpolished.