Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Perfect Strangers?

The 1980s were a golden era for family and buddy comedy TV shows, and "Perfect Strangers" navigated both themes expertly by following the antics of two roommates with contrasting personalities. As one of the quirkiest hits of the 1980s and early 1990s, the show was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards. It also cemented co-leads Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker as TV stars.

Created by Dale McRaven for ABC, "Perfect Strangers" ran for eight seasons from 1986 to 1993. The premise centers on distant cousins Larry Appleton (Linn-Baker) and Balki Bartokomous (Pinchot), who become roommates when the latter moves to Chicago from the fictional Mediterranean island of Mypos. Larry, an anxious clerk-turned-reporter who values his peace more than anything else, sees his structured world upended by Balki, a former sheepherder excited to experience life in the U.S.

So, what have these two prolific performers (as well as the rest of the cast) been up to since then? Let's revisit this memorable sitcom's most notable characters while rounding up the actors' most significant milestones over the years.