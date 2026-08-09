Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Perfect Strangers?
The 1980s were a golden era for family and buddy comedy TV shows, and "Perfect Strangers" navigated both themes expertly by following the antics of two roommates with contrasting personalities. As one of the quirkiest hits of the 1980s and early 1990s, the show was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards. It also cemented co-leads Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker as TV stars.
Created by Dale McRaven for ABC, "Perfect Strangers" ran for eight seasons from 1986 to 1993. The premise centers on distant cousins Larry Appleton (Linn-Baker) and Balki Bartokomous (Pinchot), who become roommates when the latter moves to Chicago from the fictional Mediterranean island of Mypos. Larry, an anxious clerk-turned-reporter who values his peace more than anything else, sees his structured world upended by Balki, a former sheepherder excited to experience life in the U.S.
So, what have these two prolific performers (as well as the rest of the cast) been up to since then? Let's revisit this memorable sitcom's most notable characters while rounding up the actors' most significant milestones over the years.
Bronson Pinchot is a voice actor and audiobook narrator
Bronson Pinchot, the co-lead on "Perfect Strangers," was cast as the cheerful and idealistic immigrant Balki Bartokomous. This happy-go-lucky character amused audiences worldwide (including celebrities like Lucille Ball) with his exaggerated accent and iconic catchphrase, "Of course not; don't be ridiculous!" Pinchot also made a lasting impression as the flamboyant Serge in the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies, which featured Judge Reinhold, Eddie Murphy, and John Ashton.
The actor has appeared in various movies and shows after "Perfect Strangers." He played the lead on "The Trouble with Larry," Duarto in "The First Wives Club," Jean-Luc on "Step by Step," and Principal Hawthorne on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." More recently, he portrayed Didier on Netflix's award-winning miniseries "The Residence." He's mostly passionate about voice work, though, having narrated hundreds of audiobooks across multiple genres. He voiced Bash in the podcast series "A Voice in Violet," the town crier in "The Tale of Despereaux," and Griffin in "Quest for Camelot."
Pinchot is usually discreet about his personal life, but we know he has been engaged twice. However, he's quite vocal about his projects on Instagram, where he occasionally shares posts about "Perfect Strangers" and his longtime friend Mark Linn-Baker.
Mark Linn-Baker still balances TV, film, and theater work
The co-lead on "Perfect Strangers," Mark Linn-Baker, played the composed Cousin Larry, an aspiring photojournalist who first worked as a retail clerk before landing a journalism position at the Chicago Chronicle newspaper. Larry was frequently irked by Balki's antics, often venting his frustration with catchphrases like, "Don't you ever do that again!"
Linn-Baker has built a long and prolific career as an actor, director, and producer. After the sitcom ended, he appeared on "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," "Spin City," and "Ally McBeal." He also played Alan on "Twins," Sigmund on "The Electric Company," Rabbi Ken on "Red Oaks," and Carlton on "Blue Bloods." His most recent gigs include the supernatural sitcom "Ghosts" and the 2026 TV movie "There She Goes."
As far as his personal life is concerned, he shares a daughter, Ruby Beatrice Baker, with his ex-wife, Adrianne Lobel, and he's been married to former singer and actor Christa Justus since 2012. As previously mentioned (and evident by his Instagram account), he still keeps in touch with Bronson Pinchot.
Melanie Wilson retired from acting, writing, and publicity
Melanie Wilson made her acting debut at an early age in theatrical plays and TV commercials. For 104 episodes of "Perfect Strangers," she portrayed the level-headed flight attendant Jennifer Lyons. As Larry's neighbor, girlfriend, and later wife, the character appeared on the sitcom's spin-off "Family Matters."
After that, Wilson was cast as different characters in three episodes of "Step by Step" before landing the role of Cassie in the 2001 thriller-action film "Facing the Enemy." She's also credited as a co-writer for Danny Glover's 2002 coming-of-age drama "Just a Dream" and as a unit publicist for various other TV movies. Now, she has joined the list of '80s and '90s stars who have disappeared from Hollywood. Her last acting gig dates back to 2009, when she played Margaret in the TV movie "Prayers for Bobby," alongside Sigourney Weaver and Henry Czerny. On the romance front, she's been married to producer and writer William Bickley since 1996.
Rebeca Arthur is active in the theater and fashion industries
Rebeca Arthur (sometimes credited as Rebecca Arthur) portrayed the ditzy and naïve flight attendant Mary Anne Spencer for 95 episodes on "Perfect Strangers." As Jennifer's roommate and Larry's neighbor, she had the opportunity to get close to Balki, who shared her sunny disposition. The pair dated for several seasons before eventually tying the knot. After the hit sitcom concluded, Arthur mostly landed minor roles in the 1990s, playing a Las Vegas waitress in "Get Shorty" and making brief appearances on "Grace Under Fire" and "The Crew." She also voiced Aria Goodhalo in the video game "Afterlife: The Last Word in Sims."
The actor was later cast as a businesswoman in the 2000 movie "The Watcher," starring James Spader, Keanu Reeves, and Marisa Tomei. She last portrayed a reporter in the 2014 science-fiction film "The Palmer Supremacy." According to Arthur's Instagram and LinkedIn pages, she's still married to Roger Golden (with whom she has two daughters) and has been working as a stylist for the clothing brand Cabi for over two decades. She has also been involved in various theatrical projects.
Belita Moreno became a consultant and acting coach
Belita Moreno played two distinct roles on "Perfect Strangers": Edwina Twinkacetti, the wife of the two leads' landlord, and Lydia Markham, an advice columnist at the Chicago Chronicle. This award-winning character actor broke in the theater and has been gracing the screen since 1977, when she appeared on two episodes of "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman." Beyond her memorable scenes in "Perfect Strangers," she landed episodic roles on popular shows like "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown," and "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Moreno was also cast as Gloria on "Melrose Place," Jean in the thriller-action blockbuster "Clear and Present Danger," and Mrs. Norton in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies. More importantly, she portrayed Benny throughout the entire run of the sitcom "George Lopez." Her last credited role dates back to 2022, when she appeared on an episode of "Lopez vs. Lopez." Though she's no longer acting, she's been coaching aspiring performers for many years. Her husband is former actor Joel Rudnick, and they share two children.
Sam Anderson is still landing TV and film roles
Sam Anderson has built an impressive portfolio beyond the role of Sam Gorpley, the grumpy and sarcastic mail room supervisor on "Perfect Strangers." You might remember him as a recurring cast member on "Growing Pains," that iconic family sitcom that nabbed several prestigious awards, including two Primetime Emmys.
He has appeared on multiple hit TV shows since then, including "L.A. Law," "Melrose Place," "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," "Grey's Anatomy," "Criminal Minds," "Bones," "This Is Us," and "How to Get Away with Murder." Besides these numerous but small episodic roles, he also portrayed recurring characters like Marvin on "Live Shot," Holland on "Angel," Bill on "Married to the Kellys," Dr. Kayson on "ER," Bernard on "Lost," and Lee on "Justified." At the time of writing, his last role was Edwin, Kathy Bates' on-screen husband, on the legal drama series "Matlock."
Beyond TV movies and series, Anderson was also cast in "Forrest Gump," "Secret Santa," "Maybe Someday," "Where the Crawdads Sing," and other notable films. The veteran actor has been married to Barbara Ann Hancock since 1985, and their son Benjamin Anthony Anderson is following in his famous father's footsteps.
Jo Marie Payton is a voice actor and human rights activist
"Perfect Strangers" and "Family Matters," the spin-off with many off-screen tragedies, are connected by the character of Harriette Winslow. Portrayed by actor and human rights activist Jo Marie Payton for 33 episodes on the original sitcom, this sharp, witty, and frank mother works as an elevator operator at the Chicago Chronicle. Today, the actor is still very much active in show business, not just as a screen and voice actor, but also as a singer, writer, producer, and director. Not only did she appear on shows like "Moesha," "Will & Grace," "Girlfriends," and "The Rev," but she was also cast as Lorraine on "Mann and Wife," Estelle in the TV movie "A Very Charming Christmas Town," and Cleo on "Miss Governor." She's especially known as the voice of Charlette "Suga Mama" Proud across "The Proud Family" franchise.
In April 2026, Payton revealed in a Facebook reel that she had suffered a medical emergency that temporarily rendered her unable to walk and talk for several months. Leaning on a walker, she added, "I'm walking better than I thought I would walk, talking better than I thought I would talk. I'm doing okay. Keep praying for me. I'll be back." Indeed, it doesn't look like the multitalented performer will be hanging up the towel anytime soon, especially with the support of her family. She's been married to Leonard Downs since 2007 and shares a daughter, Chantelle France, with her first husband, Marc France.
Ernie Sabella focuses on theater work and voice acting
During the first two seasons of "Perfect Strangers," veteran stage and screen actor Ernie Sabella made a memorable impression as Donald "Twinkie" Twinkacetti, Larry and Balki's greedy, cheap, and obnoxious landlord and store supervisor. When the cousins got jobs at the newspaper and moved to another apartment, his character no longer returned to the show.
Meanwhile, Sabella appeared on four episodes of "Hill Street Blues," six episodes of "Roxie," three episodes of "She's the Sheriff," and six episodes of "Saved by the Bell." He was also cast as George on "A Fine Romance," Dr. Harrison in "Fright Night Part 2," and Arnold in the TV movie "Just My Imagination." However, Sabella is mostly famous for voicing Pumbaa in "The Lion King" franchise, including related video games and the animated series "Timon & Pumbaa."
The beloved actor and "Hakuna Matata" singer, who has been married to computer programmer Cheryl Sabella since 1999, is a colon cancer survivor. In partnership with "Stand Up to Cancer," he shared his story on YouTube back in 2021. "I had always been in pretty good health, and then suddenly I was facing cancer and going in for chemo, radiation, and surgery," he said. "It was a staggering life change." He also highlighted the importance of supporting cancer research and getting regular medical checkups.
F.J. O'Neil died in 2022
F.J. O'Neil (short for Francis James) was among the many celebrities we lost in 2022. O'Neil, who enjoyed a prolific stage, cinema, and TV career as a character actor, was 91 when he passed away in his sleep at his North Hollywood home. He wasn't married and didn't leave any children behind. His earlier roles included playing an ARP project manager in the 1977 science-fiction cult classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" as well as General Maxwell Taylor in the 1983 miniseries "Kennedy."
For 19 episodes on "Perfect Strangers," O'Neil portrayed Mr. Wainwright, Larry's fair but demanding boss at the newspaper. "What a funny, talented, kind, generous, and gracious person he was," Michael Nielsen, the sitcom's costumer, wrote on the actor's Legacy Obituary. "I will always remember my first (and last) surprise birthday party for my 40th that [was] thrown for me at his house."
The actor also made notable appearances on hit shows like "Coach," "L.A. Law," "Brotherly Love," and "Wings." He was last cast as Dr. Daniels in the 1998 thriller TV movie "Last Rites," which starred Randy Quaid, A Martinez, and Embeth Davidtz.