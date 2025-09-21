'90s Sitcom Stars Who Disappeared From Hollywood

If you ask a certain cohort of millennial women, they'll tell you that Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a total babe in the '90s. Then a child actor, Thomas starred opposite Tim Allen in the hit sitcom "Home Improvement" for nearly 180 episodes. Thomas kept busy with other projects, too, voicing Young Simba in "The Lion King," for example. "I didn't expect, ever in a million years, to be doing television and movies," Thomas said in an interview with People at the time. I had to kind of go, 'Oops! Time to be Randy' ... 'Oops! Time to be Simba' ... You have to prepare yourself to become this totally different person. I mean, we're not lions, right?" the actor said of managing both projects at the same time.

After ABC canceled "Home Improvement," Thomas kept acting for a few years, finding one-off roles in TV series like "Ally McBeal," "Smallville," and "Veronica Mars." However, aside from a few sporadic credits (including a reunion with Allen for four episodes of his 2010s sitcom "Last Man Standing"), Thomas quit acting in the mid-2000s. After leaving Hollywood, Thomas pursued an education, studying at Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew's University in Scotland. "I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel, and have a bit of a break. To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me," Thomas told People in a 2013 interview. These days, Thomas is back in Los Angeles, and while he does have aspirations of writing and directing (he did direct a few episodes of "Last Man Standing"), he has no intention of getting in front of the camera again.