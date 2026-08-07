Good Will Hunting Star Minnie Driver Gives Health Update After Car Accident: 'We Crawled Out Of It'
Minnie Driver is "so grateful to be alive" after a terrible car accident landed her in a neck brace. The "Phantom of the Opera" star shared a video on Instagram on August 6, 2026, and opened up about the horrifying ordeal. According to her, the crash left her with both physical and emotional injuries.
In her video, she explained, "I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend, Ben. And, we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn't walk out of it; we crawled out of it. But, we did get out of it alive." Driver noted that she and her friend weren't to blame for the collision. "We were driving on a country road in the middle of France, and a car didn't stop at an intersection and was going at speed. And we just T-boned it," she recalled. Physically, it seems that Driver sustained minimal injuries, noting a sprained neck. Emotionally, though, the traumatic event clearly left its mark. She said she is "in shock and sort of cry all the time," clarifying, "but I'm going to heal."
Minnie Driver gave her car a major shoutout
We've all watched Minnie Driver's evolution over the course of her long career. So, for fans of the "Good Will Hunting" star, who had a famous romance with Matt Damon, seeing her struggling was painful. Her Instagram comments quickly filled with well wishes, including one commenter who called out her car, writing, "Oh Sweetie, thank God for Kia's safety design!" Driver was careful to note in her video, " ... the reason I'm not dead, honestly, is the car that we were driving." She said, "I need to celebrate the car that saved us," shouting out the Kia EV2. She noted that her video was "categorically not a car ad," joking, "Can you imagine if that's what I was doing?"
When paying special thanks to her car, she expressed gratitude that she and her friend made it out of the accident alive "because we've got families and people who love us." Her partner Addison O'Dea and her only child, Henry, were likely waiting for Driver when she returned to London. Now, she has some healing to do. Based on what she wrote in her caption, though, it seems that she's working on processing what happened, writing, "My brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing. Weeping too, feels good and helpful." So, both mentally and physically, the star is surely on the mend.