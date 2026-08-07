Good Will Hunting Star Minnie Driver Gives Health Update After Car Accident: 'We Crawled Out Of It'

We've all watched Minnie Driver's evolution over the course of her long career. So, for fans of the "Good Will Hunting" star, who had a famous romance with Matt Damon, seeing her struggling was painful. Her Instagram comments quickly filled with well wishes, including one commenter who called out her car, writing, "Oh Sweetie, thank God for Kia's safety design!" Driver was careful to note in her video, " ... the reason I'm not dead, honestly, is the car that we were driving." She said, "I need to celebrate the car that saved us," shouting out the Kia EV2. She noted that her video was "categorically not a car ad," joking, "Can you imagine if that's what I was doing?"

When paying special thanks to her car, she expressed gratitude that she and her friend made it out of the accident alive "because we've got families and people who love us." Her partner Addison O'Dea and her only child, Henry, were likely waiting for Driver when she returned to London. Now, she has some healing to do. Based on what she wrote in her caption, though, it seems that she's working on processing what happened, writing, "My brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing. Weeping too, feels good and helpful." So, both mentally and physically, the star is surely on the mend.