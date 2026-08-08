We Know Why Princess Eugenie & Her Husband Moved Out Of Kensington Palace

In 2022, many royal watchers were shocked when Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank moved to Portugal. Eugenie might still live a lavish royal lifestyle, but it came as a surprise that she'd choose not to live at Kensington Palace nevertheless. Apparently, though, leaving her home country was always one of the princess' goals.

Earlier this week, the royal family was "delighted" to announce the birth of Eugenie and Brooksbank's daughter with a sweet photo. The baby was born Lisbon, Portugal, which is near their home, marking an unusual move for a member of the royal family. In the past century, Eugenie's new bundle of joy is only the third royal baby to be born somewhere other than Britain. On the "Table Manners" podcast, she explained, "Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

With their two children, and now their new baby, Eugenie and Brooksbank spend some of their time in Portugal, while the rest of the time is spent in their home country. Brooksbank works in Portugal, while Eugenie continues to work in London, where she is the director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth. From the sound of it, though, Eugenie is happy to retreat to a place where she isn't constantly being watched by royal fans.