What's Really Going On With Princess Eugenie's Kids' Titles

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, announced that she was expecting a third child with her husband Jack Brooksbank via Instagram in May 2026. The photo that accompanied the announcement featured her two sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, looking down at a sonogram photo. Like other babies born into the royal family, this brings up the question of how royal family members get their titles, because there are multiple ways it can happen. For example, Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were born princesses because their paternal grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was the reigning monarch when they were born and bestowed honorary titles on them. Beatrice and Eugenie even kept these titles amid the controversy that caused Andrew to lose his. But Princess Eugenie's sons and her baby on the way don't have titles and never will.

In the United Kingdom, the only babies who can receive prince or princess titles are the children of the reigning monarch — in 2026 that's King Charles III — and male-descendant grandchildren of the monarch. Beatrice's children fit in neither category and she's not able to pass her title down to them, even if she got to keep it when she got married.

Speaking of her marriage, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie didn't get new titles on their wedding days like their cousins Princes William and Harry, because of an antiquated royal custom. Titles such as duke or earl are gifted to men from the royal family upon marriage, but not women. However, Princess Eugenie's title did technically change — she became Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank — but this won't affect her children. Because Jack Brooksbank is a private citizen and marketing executive, he also has no royal titles to pass down. All this considered, their children are styled as Master August and Master Ernest Brooksbank.