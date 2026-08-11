Ali Larter Loves Her 'Simpler' Life In Idaho Away From Hollywood Chaos

Ali Larter's "Landman" character treats a quiet afternoon like an existential crisis, and you would never find her spending a summer afternoon riding a bike in a mountain town. In the time it would take to say "a little cold plunge in the river" — and Larter has, as we'll get to in a moment — Angela Norris would already be mid-screaming match, drink in hand, planning a poolside party in her head. Ali Larter's most daring looks are as bold as her "Landman" role, but the similarity extends no further than fashion. In fact, the actor is far more interested in unglamorous bike rides than banquets and high-stakes drama.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, in July 2026, the "Final Destination" star laid out a Sun Valley summer that pretty much amounted to a camp brochure. After settling down in Idaho in 2020, trading the noise of Los Angeles for the stillness of the Sawtooths, Larter gradually realized that basic wasn't necessarily a compromise. "It's just kind of simpler, and the days are really long," she reasoned. The actor claimed her kids aren't pushed about hiking these days, "But I can get them to take a bike ride and then do, like, a little cold plunge in the river."

Then it's straight to the grill for a nice barbecue, and some quality time with the family's dogs. They might even grab some ice cream at Leroy's to round things off. Ali Larter's outdoorsy Idaho lifestyle is the epitome of the "American Dream." She doesn't seem to mind the quiet, and with a packed itinerary like that, who would? It sounds like the perfect summer to spend close to nature. And what's more, the story of how it all came to be makes it look almost like a happy accident.