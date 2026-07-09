Landman's Ali Larter Shows Off Her Outdoorsy Idaho Lifestyle: 'American Dream'

There's no shortage of actors and celebrities who have left the city of Los Angeles for greener pastures, either figuratively or literally, and "Landman" star Ali Larter is one of them. There are many reasons people choose to live outside Hollywood, but one of the major ones is a desire for a connection to the great outdoors and the privacy it brings. Larter has certainly been taking advantage of her more rural lifestyle in Idaho, which she moved to in 2020 during the pandemic.

Larter shared some photos on Instagram from her Independence Day celebrations with family and friends, and they're giving off serious "American Dream" vibes. Plus, they're proving why her casting in "Landman" makes perfect sense. Her tough-as-nails character, Angela Norris, would be proud.

Larter and her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, to prioritize their children and spend more time with them. "We love being with our children," Larter told Fox News at the Newport Beach TV Festival. "And it's like we made decisions for the right reasons, [that's] what it felt like. Putting our kids first."

Of course, the idyllic lifestyle that comes with the great outdoors appealed to Larter, as well. As she told Fox News, "It's just kind of simpler, and the days are really long. The sun's out till like 10 at night now, so it's been really beautiful to kind of have the kids out of school and enjoy the time with them." She certainly enjoyed some time with them over the holiday weekend, based on the fun photos she shared, and her fans loved it, too. "Away from the noise and the crowds: This is the way!" commented one person on Instagram. Another person wrote, "That's the American dream right there!"