Landman's Ali Larter Shows Off Her Outdoorsy Idaho Lifestyle: 'American Dream'
There's no shortage of actors and celebrities who have left the city of Los Angeles for greener pastures, either figuratively or literally, and "Landman" star Ali Larter is one of them. There are many reasons people choose to live outside Hollywood, but one of the major ones is a desire for a connection to the great outdoors and the privacy it brings. Larter has certainly been taking advantage of her more rural lifestyle in Idaho, which she moved to in 2020 during the pandemic.
Larter shared some photos on Instagram from her Independence Day celebrations with family and friends, and they're giving off serious "American Dream" vibes. Plus, they're proving why her casting in "Landman" makes perfect sense. Her tough-as-nails character, Angela Norris, would be proud.
Larter and her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, to prioritize their children and spend more time with them. "We love being with our children," Larter told Fox News at the Newport Beach TV Festival. "And it's like we made decisions for the right reasons, [that's] what it felt like. Putting our kids first."
Of course, the idyllic lifestyle that comes with the great outdoors appealed to Larter, as well. As she told Fox News, "It's just kind of simpler, and the days are really long. The sun's out till like 10 at night now, so it's been really beautiful to kind of have the kids out of school and enjoy the time with them." She certainly enjoyed some time with them over the holiday weekend, based on the fun photos she shared, and her fans loved it, too. "Away from the noise and the crowds: This is the way!" commented one person on Instagram. Another person wrote, "That's the American dream right there!"
Ali Larter is in touch with both the glamorous and gritty sides of life
Whether it's "Legally Blonde" or "Final Destination," no matter what early 2000s film you remember her from, Ali Larter has been a beauty and style icon for most of her adult life. Larter has had a stunning transformation since her early years in Hollywood, and she's aged gracefully while maintaining a wildly fit body type. You would think her glam Hollywood lifestyle would not go over well in the countryside, but she somehow fits right in; even her rural neighbors have embraced her. In fact, Larter's background as a young teen in the modeling industry may have given her the grit and strength that people wouldn't necessarily associate with the star based on her glamorous exterior.
Larter described how those early experiences helped develop that grit and resilience in an interview with the New York Times. "Coming to New York at 13 and having to be on these auditions and being with nefarious men," she said. "Living in Japan by myself at 17 years old for three months, and then in Italy. You're vulnerable, and people prey on that, so you've got to get yourself out of those situations." Add in some of the more tragic details of Larter's life, and you begin to see how the actor can probably navigate anything that Hollywood, or Idaho, for that matter, throws at her.