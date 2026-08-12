'70s Supermodel Marisa Berenson Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today

Marisa Berenson was born into the fashion industry. Her grandmother, Elsa Schiaparelli, was a design sensation from the late 1920s until she retired in the early 1950s. Unfortunately, since Berenson was born in 1947, she didn't get to experience her grandmother's star power firsthand. However, Berenson made her own way in the fashion world, getting into sewing and modeling as a teen. Unlike her grandmother, who retired at 64, the 79-year-old Berenson seemingly has no intentions of leaving the modeling scene. She's also following in Schiaparelli's design footsteps.

In June 2026, Berenson posed for L'Officiel Ibiza to show off home décor and outfits that she designed with '70s flair. She looks absolutely stunning wearing sunglasses by the pool, or rocking a dramatic 'fit trimmed with feathers at the sleeves and hems of the pants, her hair piled high in a turban. In a behind-the-scenes video, Berenson demonstrated her dance moves in front of the lens. A month later, she donned the same outfit for a feature in Elle Spain, sans turban, letting her brown curls frame her youthful-looking face.

Berenson's had her own skincare products since 2015, so it's no surprise that she looks glowing and amazing. In addition, she's long touted the importance of exercise and a plant-based diet. Although she hung out at party spots with famous friends like '70s style icon Bianca Jagger, Berenson avoided the excesses of the era. "I went through that whole period on orange juice and meditation," she informed The Guardian in 2019.