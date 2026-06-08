Joan Collins, 93, Proves Beauty Is Ageless During Glam Night Out

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While she may be best known for her role as Alexis in the hit 1980s nighttime soap, "Dynasty," Dame Joan Collins has had a massive career spanning seven decades. The 93-year-old actor is still working, too — she starred in the 2026 movie "A Murder Between Friends," and is portraying Wallis Simpson, wife of Edward VIII, in an upcoming biopic, "My Duchess." Like Simpson, Collins has been married multiple times. In Collins' case, she eventually found lasting love with Percy Gibson. Married since 2002, the couple attended Variety's Power of Women event in June 2026, where Collins received "Icon of the Year" — and she looked the part.

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With her confident smile and shining ensemble, Collins looked elegant as always, and it's easy to see why King Charles reportedly had a crush on her. Collins' bouncy brown curls enhance her youthful visage and match her personality. The acting legend may be 32 years older than her husband, but her attitude closes that gap considerably. "I feel no different really than I did 30 years ago," Collins wrote for the Daily Mail in 2018. "Percy says sometimes he can't keep up with my energy and zest for life, so I know a man my age could not!"

Collins' approach to successful aging includes the time-tested formula of a healthy diet and regular exercise. Her glowing complexion shows the power of consistent sunscreen use and moisturizer, as well, purportedly without the help of any cosmetic procedures. "I do not believe in what they call tweakments," Collins explained to The Telegraph. "I've never had them, which is why I look more or less the same as I have done for years."