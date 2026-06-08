Joan Collins, 93, Proves Beauty Is Ageless During Glam Night Out
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While she may be best known for her role as Alexis in the hit 1980s nighttime soap, "Dynasty," Dame Joan Collins has had a massive career spanning seven decades. The 93-year-old actor is still working, too — she starred in the 2026 movie "A Murder Between Friends," and is portraying Wallis Simpson, wife of Edward VIII, in an upcoming biopic, "My Duchess." Like Simpson, Collins has been married multiple times. In Collins' case, she eventually found lasting love with Percy Gibson. Married since 2002, the couple attended Variety's Power of Women event in June 2026, where Collins received "Icon of the Year" — and she looked the part.
With her confident smile and shining ensemble, Collins looked elegant as always, and it's easy to see why King Charles reportedly had a crush on her. Collins' bouncy brown curls enhance her youthful visage and match her personality. The acting legend may be 32 years older than her husband, but her attitude closes that gap considerably. "I feel no different really than I did 30 years ago," Collins wrote for the Daily Mail in 2018. "Percy says sometimes he can't keep up with my energy and zest for life, so I know a man my age could not!"
Collins' approach to successful aging includes the time-tested formula of a healthy diet and regular exercise. Her glowing complexion shows the power of consistent sunscreen use and moisturizer, as well, purportedly without the help of any cosmetic procedures. "I do not believe in what they call tweakments," Collins explained to The Telegraph. "I've never had them, which is why I look more or less the same as I have done for years."
Joan Collins keeps breaking new ground
A month before the Variety event, Joan Collins also stunned on the red carpet when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in a long white gown with outsized ruffles. The longtime actor hadn't been at the event for eight years, and she was clearly determined to make a splash as she promoted "The Duchess."
Although Collins has been waiting three decades to portray Wallis Simpson onscreen, she hasn't been idle with her time. Based on the large body of work she's created throughout her long career, Collins' boundless energy is evident. "I have written 19 books. I have done a hundred movies or so. I've been around a while," Collins remarked as she accepted her "Icon of the Year" Award at Variety's Power of Women ceremony. Among her books, Collins shared her tips for successful aging in the 2006 book "The Art of Living Well." Collins also chronicled her own stunning transformation in her 2023 memoir, "Behind the Shoulder Pads."
However, even though she's been known for decades as a timeless beauty, Collins is happy to embody vastly different characters onscreen. Unlike Collins, Wallis Simpson's health was in serious decline when she reached her 80s. John Gore, the film's producer, even questioned whether the age-defying actor would be the right choice for the role. However, Collins checked her ego at the door, let the hair and makeup team go to work, and pulled it off with her usual panache. Now that this project is completed, Collins is ready for the next challenge. "Actors can go on for ever, because there are always roles for them," she told The Guardian in September 2023.