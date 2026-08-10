Lindsey Buckingham Sends Fleetwood Mac Fans Into A Tizzy With Stevie Nicks Update

Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" remains one of the most iconic rock albums of all time, selling more than 40 million copies in the 50 years since its release and introducing the world to classic tunes like "Don't Stop" and "Go Your Own Way" — and the making of the album is almost as legendary as the songs themselves. As the band toiled away in the studio to create the masterpiece, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham went through a devastating breakup, while fellow members John and Christine McVie decided to divorce and Mick Fleetwood left his wife after discovering she was having an affair, leading to his own affair with Nicks. Every bit of the band's pain can be heard in the songs, arguably creating one of the most unforgettable albums ever. Fleetwood Mac continued to perform for decades, often without Buckingham, who left the band twice. Fleetwood Mac last toured in 2018, and in 2024, Nicks said that Fleetwood Mac was over for good. But fans of the band may have reason to hope that a new album or tour could be on the way.

Talking to E! News, Buckingham spoke about Fleetwood Mac's upcoming documentary for Apple TV, saying, "I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us." Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Buckingham revealed that "Stevie and I are talking all the time now." The two even worked together on a new remaster of their 1973 album, "Buckingham Nicks," and, when asked if there could be more things coming, answered, "Next year should be a pretty interesting year, because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves."