Lindsey Buckingham Sends Fleetwood Mac Fans Into A Tizzy With Stevie Nicks Update
Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" remains one of the most iconic rock albums of all time, selling more than 40 million copies in the 50 years since its release and introducing the world to classic tunes like "Don't Stop" and "Go Your Own Way" — and the making of the album is almost as legendary as the songs themselves. As the band toiled away in the studio to create the masterpiece, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham went through a devastating breakup, while fellow members John and Christine McVie decided to divorce and Mick Fleetwood left his wife after discovering she was having an affair, leading to his own affair with Nicks. Every bit of the band's pain can be heard in the songs, arguably creating one of the most unforgettable albums ever. Fleetwood Mac continued to perform for decades, often without Buckingham, who left the band twice. Fleetwood Mac last toured in 2018, and in 2024, Nicks said that Fleetwood Mac was over for good. But fans of the band may have reason to hope that a new album or tour could be on the way.
Talking to E! News, Buckingham spoke about Fleetwood Mac's upcoming documentary for Apple TV, saying, "I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us." Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Buckingham revealed that "Stevie and I are talking all the time now." The two even worked together on a new remaster of their 1973 album, "Buckingham Nicks," and, when asked if there could be more things coming, answered, "Next year should be a pretty interesting year, because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves."
Lindsey Buckingham sued his bandmates
It's all too common for great bands to be torn apart by infighting. The Beatles broke up as the 1960s came to an end, and while fans still argue over who was at fault, Paul McCartney is pretty sure he knows who is responsible for the split. The Everly Brothers famously broke up in the middle of a concert. And it isn't often that a band ends up in court over a breakup, but that's what happened between Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey Buckingham.
Buckingham and the band already had a tumultuous relationship before the lawsuit thanks, in large part, to his messy relationship with Stevie Nicks. Things weren't that great between Buckingham and the rest of the band members after "Rumors." He first left the band in 1987 after an argument led to Buckingham and Nicks getting into a physical altercation. As Nicks explained to Louder Sound, "I flew off of the couch and across the room to seriously attack him... He ended up chasing me all the way out of Christine's maze-like house, then down the street and back up the street. And then he threw me against a car, and I screamed horrible obscenities at him."
Buckingham returned to the band in 1993 for one night only — playing at Bill Clinton's Inaugural Ball — before truly coming back in 1997. But in 2018, Buckingham was fired from the band just before they were to go on tour. In response, Buckingham sued the band and while the lawsuit was settled, it seemed like he would never perform with his bandmates again. Now, with Buckingham's recent comments, fans have a reason to keep thinking about tomorrow.