Mad Men Star Jon Hamm Is About To Become A First-Time Father At 55

It could have been an alternate ending to "Mad Men." Superstar ad exec Don Draper not only finds new inspiration during his retreat at the meditation center, but also marries the center's receptionist and starts a family with her. Yet in a "truth is stranger than fiction" twist, Jon Hamm made a stunning life transformation when he wed Anna Osceola, who played receptionist Clementine on the series finale, on the same coastal grounds where he filmed his memorable final scene. Now comes word that the couple are about to become first-time parents.

The Daily Mail caught candid snaps of Hamm and Osceola enjoying a cool-down in the surf in the Hamptons during the week of August 4. Osceola sported a very prominent baby bump over her string bikini, indicating her comfort with letting the news spread. And spread it did, with sources confirming the pregnancy to People and other outlets. The "Your Friends and Neighbors" co-stars seemed happy in their upcoming new roles with good reason: Just two years earlier, Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter, "I hope [the marriage] turns into kids. It's not lost on me that I'm 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."

As far as older celebrity dads go, Hamm is a kid by comparison; plenty of other famous fathers welcomed children well into their 50s. Topping the list is Al Pacino, who was 83 when his youngest child was born. Close behind him is Robert De Niro, who became a dad at age 79 when his seventh child was born in 2024. Mick Jagger's eighth child was born back in 2016, when the Rolling Stones frontman was merely a lad of 73.