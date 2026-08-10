Mad Men Star Jon Hamm Is About To Become A First-Time Father At 55
It could have been an alternate ending to "Mad Men." Superstar ad exec Don Draper not only finds new inspiration during his retreat at the meditation center, but also marries the center's receptionist and starts a family with her. Yet in a "truth is stranger than fiction" twist, Jon Hamm made a stunning life transformation when he wed Anna Osceola, who played receptionist Clementine on the series finale, on the same coastal grounds where he filmed his memorable final scene. Now comes word that the couple are about to become first-time parents.
The Daily Mail caught candid snaps of Hamm and Osceola enjoying a cool-down in the surf in the Hamptons during the week of August 4. Osceola sported a very prominent baby bump over her string bikini, indicating her comfort with letting the news spread. And spread it did, with sources confirming the pregnancy to People and other outlets. The "Your Friends and Neighbors" co-stars seemed happy in their upcoming new roles with good reason: Just two years earlier, Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter, "I hope [the marriage] turns into kids. It's not lost on me that I'm 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."
As far as older celebrity dads go, Hamm is a kid by comparison; plenty of other famous fathers welcomed children well into their 50s. Topping the list is Al Pacino, who was 83 when his youngest child was born. Close behind him is Robert De Niro, who became a dad at age 79 when his seventh child was born in 2024. Mick Jagger's eighth child was born back in 2016, when the Rolling Stones frontman was merely a lad of 73.
Jon Hamm is ready for fatherhood
A decade after the series finale, the cast of "Mad Men" looks different, as they have aged and gone on to other projects. Now, Jon Hamm is ready to take on an entirely new role as a first-time dad. It wasn't always on his bucket list, though. Having lost his mother at age 10 and his father just a decade later, the actor had to heal from the scars of his own lack of family before he could consider starting one himself. Back in 2008, when he was with his former girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt, Hamm told The Guardian, "I don't necessarily want kids. A lot of our friends are having children and I don't know if it's for me." Although the "Landman" actor notd he hadn't yet made up his mind, he added, "I think when people come from a stable family, having children becomes a celebration, and I'm not sure it would be that way for me."
Hamm's thoughts on the topic began to change after years of therapy and a month in rehab for alcohol addiction in 2016. He addressed the yea-or-nay kids question again to Mr. Porter's The Journal (via ABC News). "I'm not going to psychoanalyze myself here, but ... well, never say never. I've got nieces and nephews and I've been a teacher," he said. "I've probably been around kids a lot more than all my friends. I feel if you shut that off entirely, you calcify. You turn into that guy."
His happy marriage to Anna Osceola, along with their respective ages — she's 38 — likely played a role in Hamm's changed perspective on parenthood. Whatever the case may be, their new arrival will be a far better creation than anything the Sterling Cooper Agency could dream up.