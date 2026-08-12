Dukes Of Hazzard Star Ben Jones Had An Unexpected Post-Show Second Act

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Every week on "The Dukes of Hazzard," Bo and Luke Duke had to race through the backroads of Hazzard County, Georgia, in their unmistakable orange 1969 Dodge Charger to escape from the grasp of dirty cop J.D. "Boss" Hogg. All of this was sure to take a toll on the car's inner workings, which is where Ben Jones' Cooter Davenport came in handy. As a mechanic, Cooter kept the car running, ensuring those Duke boys could get out of any mess. But when the series ended in 1985, Jones used his name recognition to start a new career: a representative in the United States Congress for Georgia's 4th Congressional District.

Jones first ran for office in 1985, barely losing to Republican Pat Swindall. His second run in 1988, which saw him facing Swindall again, proved successful, and Jones joined fellow former TV star Fred Grandy – who was part of the cast of "The Love Boat" — in the House of Representatives. Jones went on to serve two terms in Congress, acting as the Democratic whip and serving on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs. In 1991, Jones joined Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Miller on a trip to China where they snuck in a banner reading. "To those who died for democracy in China," memorializing the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. During the demonstration, Jones spoke out, saying (per Los Angeles Times), "These three flowers symbolize liberty, justice and democracy. Those who died here on June 4, 1989, did not die in vain."

Looking back on his political career, Jones told AP Radio (via ABC Action News) that his swearing-in ceremony was a special moment in his life, saying, "That all seemed dreamlike to me. That's when it hit me, what a blessing I had been given and I just started crying."