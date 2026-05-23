Tom Wopat, Denver Pyle & More: Whatever Happened To The Dukes Of Hazzard Cast?
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The famous television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" depicted many misadventures over the years and featured two cousins, the "good old boys, never meanin' no harm," living in the country. After the television sitcom ended in 1985 following a seven-season run, much of the "Dukes of Hazzard" cast went on to act in various other television shows and movies, but some of the actors pivoted careers post-show. Rural sitcoms were once all the rage, and fans of another popular sitcom from that time period learned what happened to the cast of "The Beverly Hillbillies" and what their lives were like after the show – but whatever happened to "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast?
A lot of "The Dukes of Hazzard" actors never quite left the show behind; those who were still alive in 1997 participated in the show's reunion, and one former cast member even created multiple museums inspired by and dedicated to the beloved show. For those wondering what else happened to "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast, the cast went on to achieve a number of accomplishments over the past decades. Many of the show's actors have now sadly passed away, but not before they starred in a variety of other movies and films and dabbled in other creative pursuits outside of the acting industry. Read on to find out what happened to famous characters like Luke and Daisy Duke after "The Dukes of Hazzard" went off-air.
Tom Wopat embraced his musical side and was nominated for a Tony Award
Actor Tom Wopat portrayed the character of Luke Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard" and was a familiar face each week as one of the main cousins in the show. After the sitcom ended, Wopat continued his career as a television and film actor, and, like much of the cast, he participated in "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" in 1997 as well as the television movie "Dukes of Hazzard: Hazard in Hollywood" in 2000. Like other '70s television stars such as Henry Winkler and Barry Williams, Wopat is one of the iconic '70s sitcom stars who is still working today. The "Dukes of Hazzard" actor was in multiple seasons of the sitcom "Cybill" among many other shows, and he had roles in movies similar to his role as Duke, including his character in "County Line."
Yet the big screen is not the only place Wopat's talent shines; after "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended, he made it big on Broadway, where he was nominated for a Tony Award in 1999 in the category of leading man for his performance in "Annie Get Your Gun." The actor also got into jazz music and released multiple albums over the years. In the biography on his website, Wopat acknowledges his wide range of creative talents, calling them "... a surprisingly diverse program of material from a performer who may be best known for his starring role in the '80s hit television series 'The Dukes of Hazzard.'"
Catherine Bach became a soap star
Acclaimed actor Catherine Bach played the one and only Daisy Duke in the iconic television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," where she not only delivered a memorable performance as her character, but she also popularized a style staple for generations to come: the daisy dukes. Indeed, Bach's denim booty shorts became her unofficial uniform on the show and cemented the actor's impact in fashion as well as in the acting world. Almost a decade after the show that made her famous ended, Bach took a role in the television series "African Skies" that features a pair of close friends, one white and one Black teenager, in South Africa after Apartheid.
The next big acting role that Bach took after the television drama finished was a bit of a departure from her past acting endeavors. The "Dukes of Hazzard" actor went on to have a recurring role in the popular soap opera "The Young and the Restless," where she first portrayed the character of Anita Lawson in 2012. There are many celebrities you never realized got their start on "The Young and the Restless," but Bach is one star of the show who experienced acting fame before her role on the soap opera. Bach's professional life was not the only thing that changed after "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended; she also experienced a major change in her love life when she got remarried in 1991 to an entertainment lawyer, Peter Lopez, with whom she had two daughters, Sophie and Laura Lopez.
Denver Pyle continued acting and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Duke family certainly did not fit the mold of the "traditional" American family with two kids and a white picket fence. However, the television family did have a father figure, Uncle Jesse Duke, played by actor Denver Pyle. After "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended, Pyle had a part in one episode of another popular sitcom of the era, "The Love Boat," in 1986, as well as a part in the movie "Return to Mayberry." The actor appeared in a few more shows and movies before landing a role in the 1994 film "Maverick." Although Pyle continued acting after "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended, he did not make acting his sole focus.
Pyle got married to his second wife, Tippie Johnston, in 1991, and they were recognized for the charity work they did to help children in Texas through Pyle's non-profit, Denver Pyle's Children Charities. Pyle used the money and fame he received from his role on "The Dukes of Hazzard" to help children in need. As part of his charity work, he also created an annual "Dukes of Hazzard" themed fishing competition to raise money as well. Pyle eventually got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before he sadly passed away from lung cancer in 1997, shortly after reprising his popular role as Uncle Jesse in "Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" After the actor's death, his family continued to operate the charity he created.
John Schneider pursued race car driving after creating his own independent film studio
The actor who played Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," John Schneider, is one of the '70s heartthrobs who is unrecognizable today. The sitcom actor went on to star in the television drama "Smallville" and is part of the cast of "Smallville" who looks totally different today. Scheider's appearance is not the only thing that changed over the years; like fellow "The Dukes of Hazzard" actor Tom Wopat, Schneider was also in the music scene. The actor pursued a career in country music while "Dukes of Hazzard" was still on-air and continued making music that focused on his conservative beliefs after the show ended.
Schneider's musical skills landed him a spot on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2018, but he let neither music nor acting define him. The actor has stayed busy since "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended; Schneider also created his own independent film studio, called John Schneider Studios, as well as a line of moonshine and CBD products. The actor is also an adrenaline junkie and started a career as a race car driver as well. In 2021, the aptly named "duke of dirt" was featured on the cover of the magazine Speedway Illustrated, posing next to his orange race car. As for his personal life, the musician has been married four times and had one of the most drawn out divorces in Hollywood history.
Ben Jones got into politics and opened a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction
After actor Ben Jones' time playing the mechanic Cooter Davenport in the show "The Dukes of Hazzard," he had a few additional acting roles, but mostly transitioned away from the big screen. Jones temporarily left Hollywood behind for the world of D.C. politics; the former sitcom actor became a member of the United States House of Representatives for Georgia and served for two terms.
Like some other multi-talented actors from "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast, Jones also pursued a singing career and performed with his musical group, "Cooter's Garage Band," touring across the United States. "The Dukes of Hazzard" had such a big impact on Jones' life that not only did he name his real-life band after the character he played on the show, but he eventually opened themed tourist attractions, as well. The actor founded "Cooter's Place" in Nashville as an homage to his character as well as two other "Dukes of Hazzard" museums in both Virginia and Tennessee.
Jones got married in 1992 to Alma Viator, and now the father of two operates the "Dukes of Hazzard" themed tourist attractions alongside his wife. The actor and his wife also created "Dukesfest," an annual festival held to celebrate the impact of the popular television sitcom. Like the majority of his former co-stars, Jones was also part of the show's reunion and subsequent movies as well as the video game based on the popular sitcom.
James Best became a professor and authored his autobiography
What happened to "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast after the show ended did not always involve the entertainment world. James Best, the actor who played Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, in the popular sitcom, chose to primarily focus on teaching rather than pursue a more in-depth acting career. After the show ended, the actor created the James Best Film Acting Workshop and went on to teach his craft to aspiring actors at the University of Central Florida. Best's friend, Steve Latshaw, told Orlando Sentinel, "He [Best] worked with a lot of young actors and taught what he knew and eventually he was teaching on [the] side as well." As a professor at the University of Central Florida, Best used his past acting experience on "The Dukes of Hazzard" to help teach future actors. Although acting was no longer his main focus after the sitcom ended, he did participate in "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" and the show's subsequent movies when he was not starring in some lesser-known movies in the 2000s.
Best also later created and ran a production company called Best Friend Films along with his wife, Dorothy Best, and filmmaker Kevin Lang. Before he passed away in 2015 from pneumonia complications, Best penned his autobiography, "Best in Hollywood: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful," where he detailed, among other things, what happened before and after "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended, including his life as a painter and father.
Sorrell Booke focused on voice acting
Jefferson Davis "Boss" Hogg was Hazzard County's corrupt mayor in "The Dukes of Hazzard," known for his Southern ways, from his booming voice and ever-present cigar to his crisp white suit and cowboy hat. Sorrell Booke, the actor who played Boss Hogg, stayed in the entertainment business after "The Dukes of Hazzard" went off-air, but he never portrayed a character quite like Boss Hogg again.
Rather, Booke honed his craft and focused on voice acting, voicing a number of cartoon characters throughout his long career. The actor was in multiple animated movies and episodes of television shows like "Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers" in 1987, "The Smurfs," and "Yogi & the Invasion of the Space Bears." The "Dukes of Hazzard" actor was also in an episode of the sitcom "Full House" in 1988 before returning to his niche of animation. Booke voiced various additional characters throughout the rest of his voice acting career in shows like "Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation" and "Tom & Jerry Kids Show."
Like some of his fellow "Hazzard" co-stars, the actor sadly passed away after the show ended. Hogg died in 1994 at the age of 64 after battling cancer and did not live to see the 1997 reunion of "The Dukes of Hazzard."
Waylon Jennings joined a band and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
Like fellow "Dukes of Hazzard" cast member John Schneider, Waylon Jennings, the show's narrator and composer and singer of the show's theme song "Good Ol' Boys," had a career in music before the television series even began. Also known as the Balladeer in "The Dukes of Hazzard," Waylon chose to focus on his career in the music industry rather than pursue voice acting after the show ended. The show's narrator and music composer joined the iconic country band, The Highwaymen, the same year that "The Dukes of Hazzard" ended. The Highwaymen consisted of Jennings and his close friends and music legends Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson.
Waylon got married multiple times and had six children, including Shooter Jennings, who occasionally spent time with his dad's band on the road. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Shooter described what made The Highwaymen so special. "Those guys really loved each other," he said. "Because they all came from the same ilk and knew each other and made a career together, they were all close friends. That's where the magic was."
While Waylon may not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like his former co-star Denver Pyle, "The Dukes of Hazzard" narrator did receive a prestigious honor when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001 before he sadly passed away from diabetes complications the following year.
Richard Hurst starred in some classic '80s films
Like many of his fellow "Dukes of Hazzard" cast members, the actor who played Deputy Cletus Hogg — Boss Hogg's cousin – in the sitcom continued his acting career after the show ended. Richard Hurst went on to act in well-known films from the late '80s, such as "Earth Girls Are Easy" in 1988 — in which he also played a cop — as well as "Steel Magnolias" in 1989. Hurst was also the announcer in "The Karate Kid Part III" in 1989 and did not slow down in his acting career. He appeared in an episode of many different television shows, including "Perfect Strangers," "Melrose Place," and "The Client," while also starring in a number of other television movies.
Like many of "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast members who were still alive at the time, Hurst was part of the show's reunion television movie in 1997 as well as "The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazard in Hollywood" in 2000. The actor started to slow down in his career in the 2000s, and his most recent role was in a television short in 2016 called "B My Guest" before he passed away in 2025.
Sonny Shroyer continued acting in multiple shows and films
Sonny Shroyer, the actor who played the bumbling deputy Enos Strate in the show "The Dukes of Hazzard," went on to act in multiple other shows and films after the sitcom ended. Although he portrayed a number of different characters throughout the course of his acting career, Shroyer maintained that his favorite character he ever played was Strate. Audiences also loved the character of Strate, so much so that the spin-off show "Enos" was created. In an interview with The Spectator, Shroyer recalled getting his own spin-off show. "When I first got the news, I was paranoid and thought they were looking for a way to get me off of the show ["The Dukes of Hazzard"]. I thought they were kidding," he explained. The spin-off lasted one season, and Shroyer returned to "The Dukes of Hazzard" until it went off air.
In the early '90s, Shroyer had a recurring role in the television series "I'll Fly Away" and starred in some television movies before participating in "Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" After the reunion filmed, the "Dukes of Hazzard" actor, once a football player himself, also went on to play the football coach in the beloved film "Forrest Gump." The actor was recognized for his work by his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia in 2019 when he got a key to the city before eventually retiring from acting in 2023 due to health issues.