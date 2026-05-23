Tom Wopat, Denver Pyle & More: Whatever Happened To The Dukes Of Hazzard Cast?

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The famous television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" depicted many misadventures over the years and featured two cousins, the "good old boys, never meanin' no harm," living in the country. After the television sitcom ended in 1985 following a seven-season run, much of the "Dukes of Hazzard" cast went on to act in various other television shows and movies, but some of the actors pivoted careers post-show. Rural sitcoms were once all the rage, and fans of another popular sitcom from that time period learned what happened to the cast of "The Beverly Hillbillies" and what their lives were like after the show – but whatever happened to "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast?

A lot of "The Dukes of Hazzard" actors never quite left the show behind; those who were still alive in 1997 participated in the show's reunion, and one former cast member even created multiple museums inspired by and dedicated to the beloved show. For those wondering what else happened to "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast, the cast went on to achieve a number of accomplishments over the past decades. Many of the show's actors have now sadly passed away, but not before they starred in a variety of other movies and films and dabbled in other creative pursuits outside of the acting industry. Read on to find out what happened to famous characters like Luke and Daisy Duke after "The Dukes of Hazzard" went off-air.