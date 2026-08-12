One Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests Suffered Painful Fashion Mishap: 'It Was Scraping'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had what was essentially the wedding of the century. They got married at Madison Square Garden, and a reported 1,000 people saw Swift and Kelce tie the knot with Adam Sandler officiating — something guests thought was a joke at first. While we haven't yet seen a glimpse of what the bride and groom wore on the big day, we did get to see the pricey outfits that some of Swift and Kelce's guests wore. However, for at least one guest, their wedding day outfit turned out to be a painful choice. Charissa Thompson, a television host and sportscaster, wore a sparkly dress that ended up drawing blood.

On an episode of her podcast "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa," which she cohosts with Erin Andrews, Thompson said that her heavy dress was made up of "individual jewels." She explained that "there's prongs on ... the jewel, like a ring." When Thompson started dancing, things started to really go bad. "It was scraping the prongs on my arms, and so it was like slicing them open."

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It wasn't just Thompson's arms that saw damage from the dress at Swift and Kelce's wedding. She confirmed on the podcast that her boyfriend Steve Cundari's tuxedo also took a hit. "It was also slicing Steve's tuxedo open because each prong would grab a little bit of his tuxedo," Thompson explained. "I owe him a tux." She chalked all the mishaps up to, "Hazards. Occupational hazards of getting on the dance floor in a dress that ... was not meant to get down like that."