King Charles Lets One Royal Family Member Hug Him In Public (& It's Not William Or Camilla)

According to scientists, hugs are incredibly good for us. Feeling stressed? A hug can fix that. Did that one tardy co-worker make your blood pressure skyrocket again? A hug will bring it right down. Feeling under the weather? Hugging more people can actually strengthen your immune system over time, per Healthline. Given that the royal family endures plenty of stressful, high blood pressure-inducing moments (just look at the tabloid headlines!), alongside their fair share of health scares, you might think they'd be less averse to public hugs. Alas, King Charles III has rarely been seen hugging anyone (not even his wife, Queen Camilla, or his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry) in public.

But there is one family member who seems exempt to this rule, and it's none other than Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. While attending the Royal Ascot in June 2026, Zara surprised royal pundits when she greeted the king. Video footage shared on Instagram by Hello! magazine showed her following protocol by giving His Majesty a wave from afar and curtsying when she reached him. But then, in a breach of protocol, Zara planted an affectionate kiss on the king's cheek before placing her hand on his arm. This wasn't the first time Zara showed unabashed affection towards Charles either.

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In 2024, the Olympian made waves when she pulled him into a heartfelt embrace at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which, notably, he wholeheartedly returned. As royal author Robert Jobson surmised to Hello!, "Zara is probably the only person who could go up to the king at Royal Ascot and put her arms around him from behind." He added that Charles can rely on Zara, despite her not being a working royal.