Tragic Details About Zara Tindall's Life

In 1999, a teenaged Zara Tindall began dating jockey Richard Johnson. Their relationship was highly tumultuous and friends feared that Johnson was a bad influence on Tindall. In 2001, Johnson reportedly became enraged after Tindall was supposedly flirting with another man and the two had a major fight in public. Johnson allegedly pulled Tindall out of a car and threw her to the ground, leaving her in tears. "He was swinging at her, she was crying hysterically and tears were running down her face," chauffeur Jeremy Hill told the Daily Mail. "I think she was crying with the shock — it was out of the blue." Hill had to intervene to get Johnson off Tindall, throwing him on the bonnet of his car.

Two years later, it was reported that the couple had reached an impasse and were on the verge of splitting up after a series of heated rows. "She is very unhappy," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She feels that with Richard racing comes first, second and third while she comes a poor fourth."

In August 2003, the couple called it quits and Johnson moved onto another woman just two weeks later. Johnson had also admitted that he never loved Tindall. "I've no idea what love's like — I have never been in love," he said, per Hello! "I admit I am not much of a romantic ... Being a champion jockey one day is what is paramount to me."

