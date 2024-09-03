Like her mother Princess Anne, Zara Tindall has proven that she's a royal rebel at heart. Having shocked her relatives with a tongue piercing before venturing into an equestrian career that saw her take home an Olympic medal, Tindall has led a life totally dissimilar to that of her cousin, Prince William. While Tindall, as a non-working royal, has been able to embrace the freedoms that come from a life not bound by duty, William has had to grapple with the inevitability of ascending the throne one day. But for the cousins, these differences in their life experiences have been key to their profound bond.

Of all her cousins, Tindall is especially close to William. Uneasy may lie the head that wears the crown, but William has an ally in his no-nonsense cousin, who has enabled him to get in touch with his more down-to-earth side. "It's a very close relationship," royal commentator Jennie Bond said in the British documentary "Zara & Mike: No Nonsense Royals" (via OK!). "They're very close in age. They've got an awful lot in common. They've got the same Granny, so she's very close to her cousins."

The cousins may enjoy a super strong bond, but they've also had their ups and downs throughout the years. Here's a look inside Prince William's relationship with Zara Tindall.